Original title: With public opinion in mind, we come to advise on the development of the capital

Last night, the first meeting of the 16th Beijing Municipal People’s Congress was about to be held. Yue Qiaoyun, a representative of the Pinggu Group who was elected as a representative of the Municipal People’s Congress for the first time, was interviewed by reporters.Photo by reporter Pan Zhiwang

Our reporter Zhang Nan Gaozhi

“I pay attention to environmental issues and make the capital’s sky bluer and the roads cleaner.” “Enabling the development of the sub-center, we must keep up with it.” Deputies to the First Session of the 16th Municipal People’s Congress came to the station to report from all directions. The representatives went deep into the front line for research, listened to the expectations of the people’s livelihood, and came with the opinions of the people. They focused on various aspects such as economic development and social people’s livelihood, performed their duties as representatives, and actively made suggestions for the high-quality development of the capital.

It is understood that the first meeting of the 16th Municipal People’s Congress will be held on January 15. Up to now, there are 774 deputies in the 16th Municipal People’s Congress.

On behalf of Li Wenfeng:

Let Beijing’s environment “better to the next level”

“It’s really exciting to be elected as a representative of the Municipal People’s Congress.” Li Wenfeng, who was elected as a representative of the Municipal People’s Congress for the first time, learned from the old representatives early on how to better perform her duties. Before the meeting, she set herself the goal of listening more, watching more, learning more, and making more suggestions.

Li Wenfeng, who has worked in the sanitation field for 16 years, is now the monitor of the three dust control teams of the Dongcheng District Environmental Sanitation Service Center. When she first entered the industry, her cleaning tools were small diesel-burning sweepers. With the upgrading of sanitation equipment, more environmentally friendly new energy sanitation vehicles have gradually become popular. “Sixty to seventy percent of the sanitation vehicles we use now are new energy vehicles.”

In June 2022, Li Wenfeng came to the newly established “special class for dust control” and was responsible for implementing “fine” sanitation operations on 68 streets. Many road sections around Qianmen Street and the Temple of Heaven have a new sanitation cleaning operation mode of “One Road One Plan”. These new changes were noticed by Li Wenfeng and kept in his heart. As a representative of the Municipal People’s Congress, she is always thinking about making Beijing’s environment “better to the next level”. She pointed out that some key road sections have now adopted different cleaning plans according to different road conditions and local conditions, and the residual amount of dust on the road surface can be “cleared in grams.” She suggested that the sanitation refined cleaning model can be applied to more road sections, so that the sky in the capital will be bluer, the roads will be cleaner, and citizens will have a better environmental experience.

Representative Wang Jiao:

Make the sub-center suitable for living, business, business and tourism

“Living in the sub-center, I feel full of happiness and gain!” Wang Jiao, a 33-year-old representative from the Tongzhou District State-owned Assets Operation Company, has been a deputy to the Municipal People’s Congress for two consecutive terms. “I not only work in the sub-center, but also live in There, food, clothing, housing and transportation are inseparable from the sub-center, and it is really different every day.” Speaking of the construction and development of the city’s sub-center over the years, Wang Jiao feels deeply.

“It is a great honor to be re-elected as a representative, and at the same time, I feel a heavy responsibility.” Wang Jiao said that the new term is a new journey, and she will continue to provide advice and suggestions for Beijing’s urban development, especially the planning and construction of the city’s sub-center. Continue to take improving people’s livelihood as the starting point and goal of performing duties. The suggestions she brought this year are still related to the development and construction of the Grand Canal Cultural Belt.

For more than two years, Wang Jiao conducted in-depth investigations and visited important scenic spots along the Grand Canal, keeping the difficulties in operation and management in mind, and proposed to “accelerate the promotion of the Grand Canal Forest Park, Canal Park, ‘Three Temples and One Pagoda'” “The scenic spot is a national 5A-level tourist attraction in the core area” related suggestions. Today, the creation work has entered the “sprint” period. Wang Jiao hopes that she can continue to promote how to better manage operations, better serve tourists, and better empower the development of the sub-center in the future.

“The ‘staying power’ must keep up.” She said with great expectation that last year the Tongzhou section of the North Canal was open to cruise ships, and the first national 5A-level scenic spot in the Jingdong area is just around the corner. While continuing to improve tourism infrastructure and public service facilities, it is necessary to speed up the integration of tourism resources around the Grand Canal, drive regional consumption with consumption in scenic spots, and expand and strengthen the sub-center cultural tourism sector. “A city sub-center that is more livable, business-friendly, business-friendly, and tourist-friendly will surely be presented to everyone with a more beautiful image.” Wang Jiao is full of confidence.

Representative Yue Qiaoyun:

Open the “cloud marketing channel” for agricultural products in the field

“As a new representative, I feel very honored. I will cherish this opportunity and bring the hopes and suggestions of the people to the meeting.” Six years ago, media person Yue Qiaoyun returned to his hometown to start a business. Six years later, she has become the chairman of the National Demonstration Society – Pinggu District Lvnong Xingyun Fruit Production and Marketing Professional Cooperative. As a representative of the Municipal People’s Congress, what suggestions do you most want to make? Yue Qiaoyun said that he hopes that the government will introduce more good policies to attract young people to return to their hometowns to start businesses, so that the younger generation can become the main force of new agriculture.

When Yue Qiaoyun just returned to his hometown to start a business in 2016, he sent a box of Pinggu peaches to the city, and the express fee alone cost 33 yuan. Last year, the government set up a cooperation platform for cooperatives and logistics companies. The logistics companies set up delivery points in every village. A box of Pinggu peaches only costs 6 to 7 yuan for shipping to the city.

However, as soon as the three-month sales season of Pinggu peaches ended, the delivery points set up by logistics companies in the village immediately withdrew. “Farmers want to continue selling agricultural products, and suddenly they have no convenient delivery channels.” Before the meeting, Yue Qiaoyun found in his research that many agricultural cooperatives in Beijing have encountered similar problems. She suggested that every township should be able to set up at least one long-term fixed logistics delivery point, open up the last mile of logistics distribution, open up a “cloud market” for agricultural products in the field, and let more high-quality and cheap agricultural products be placed on the public dining table.

