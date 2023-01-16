Accelerate at the beginning, start and take off

The provincial people’s congress deputies deliberated the government work report in groups, reviewed the draft plan and report, the draft budget and report

Huasheng Online, January 15th (all-media reporter He Wei) On the 15th, the provincial people’s congress representatives who participated in the first meeting of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress reviewed the government work report, reviewed the draft plan and report, and the draft budget and report. Provincial leaders Wu Guiying, Wu Lan, Feng Yi, Zhang Jianfei, Zhou Nong, Peng Guofu, Chen Fei, Wang Yiou, Hao Xianwei and Dai Yifan participated in the discussion of the delegation.

The representatives said that the government work report runs through Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implements the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and realistically reviews and summarizes the achievements made in the economic and social development of our province in the past five years. The future “responsibility list”, “mission book” and “road map” have been formulated, with a high political position, accurate summary results, clear practical guidance, full of dry goods, and full of energy. The draft plan and report, the draft budget and the report adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, adhere to the complete, accurate and comprehensive implementation of the new development concept, actively serve and integrate into the new development pattern, set reasonable goals, and forcefully deploy tasks, with strong policy and guidance It provides a strong support for the completion of this year’s expected goals, acceleration at the beginning, and momentum at the beginning.

The representatives also discussed accelerating the promotion of regional linkage, promoting the construction of “strong provincial capital” at a high level, vigorously developing modern transportation, building a large open channel connecting the river and the sea, promoting the coverage of the aviation economic circle, boosting tourism consumption, strengthening school-enterprise cooperation, and promoting rural one Opinions and suggestions were put forward for the integrated development of the secondary and tertiary industries.