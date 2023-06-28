Deputies transfer more than ten million dollars for the operation of the Fire Department – ​​Diario La Página

The Legislative Assembly made a new reform to the 2023 Budget Law, which allowed the transfer of $10,651,270 to the Fire Department for its operation. The resources for the service institution corresponded to the ministries of Finance and the Interior and Territorial Development.

Deputy Juan Rodríguez, from the cyan bench, highlighted the work of the Firefighters by noting that “with the resources requested for the institution they will be able to acquire uniforms, footwear, computer equipment, fuel, machines, among other necessary supplies to carry out their work.”

With the funds, the service institution will be able to continue executing more effectively the tasks of firefighting, evacuation and rescue of people, cooperation tasks and disaster relief, among other responsibilities.

“This financial support is necessary for the proper functioning of the Fire Department,” said Deputy Janneth Molina, from Nuevas Ideas.

