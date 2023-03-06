The deputies of the Economic Commission issued a favorable opinion for the creation of the Law of the National Electricity Transmission Entity. The purpose of the initiative, presented by the Executive Branch, is that in El Salvador there is an entity responsible for the construction of expansions and reinforcements of the electric power transmission network to meet the demand with criteria of reliability and quality.

The president of the working group, Rodrigo Ayala, stressed the importance of having the new regulations, because it will allow compliance with the provisions of the General Electricity Law, which states that the transmission of the energy network must be separated from the generation of this .

“The Law for the Creation of the National Electric Transmission Entity is a historical debt. Since the General Electricity Law was created, transmission has not been separated from generation, now we are doing it,” Ayala said.

Before preparing the opinion, the legislators received representatives of the Salvadoran Transmission Company (ETESAL), Edwin Núñez, and the Cucumacayán Electric Company (CECSA), Juan Ceavega, to learn their opinions on the matter.

The head of ETESAL clarified that the National Electric Transmission Entity will be in charge of planning the new investments that the country will need in this matter.

“With greater investment in renewable energy, the country will have the possibility of having this resource at a lower price. The Entity will be permanently focused on working on the expansion plan,” said Núñez.

Currently, the planning of the electrical network is done every five years. The function of the National Entity will be to work on this planning, which must include information from the ministries, market participants and the inputs of new investments to establish a roadmap that can be executed by ETESAL.

For his part, the executive president of CECSA stated that the transmission of electrical energy must be planned strategically to achieve lower costs for final consumers.

In her speech, Deputy Elisa Rosales pointed out that any energy policy must be based on the consumer to guarantee quality, good service and affordable costs.

The parliamentarians pointed out that the National Electricity Transmission Entity would have public law, administrative and budgetary autonomy; as well as legal personnel and own assets. The bill establishes that ETESAL would become part of the new entity, however, it will continue to be a private company regulated by the General Superintendence of Electricity and Telecommunications (SIGET), so it will not affect its employees or projects.