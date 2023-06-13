Deputies will approve this Tuesday the reduction of municipalities from 262 to 44 – Diario La Página

Deputies of the Political Commission approved this Monday a favorable opinion to endorse a municipal restructuring throughout the country, and the bill will enter the plenary session this Tuesday for discussion and approval.

The Special Law for Municipal Territorial Restructuring consists of 13 articles, the approval of which was requested by the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, on June 1, when he announced the intention to reduce the number of municipalities from 262 to 44.

“This commission has taken into account the opinions and suggestions of the officials that we have received to carry out the study on the Special Law for Municipal Restructuring,” assured the President of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro.

The deputies listened to various sectors before issuing the opinion. Representatives of various institutions attended the Commission, such as the National Registry Center (CNR), the Court of Accounts of the Republic (CCR), the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), RNPN, the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ), the Ministry of Treasury, Ministry of Local Development, Ministry of the Interior and the Directorate of Municipal Works (DOM).

In addition, they received six mayors from different municipalities: from San Salvador, Mario Durán; Rafael Alejandro Nóchez, from Ayutuxtepeque (San Salvador); Henry Flores, from Santa Tecla (La Libertad); Carlos Mendez Luna, from Chapeltique, (San Miguel); Rafael Edgardo Arévalo, from Sonsonate; and Salvador Meléndez, from the municipality of San Luis Talpa (La Paz).

The new regulations, which seek to improve territorial administration, will not interfere in modifications to paperwork such as the Single Identity Document (DUI), they said.

The municipal modification will not affect the extension of birth certificates or other documents; changes in these, when the regulations are in force, will be made only when they are issued for the first time, in renewals and in replacements.

Among the assessments made by the deputies is that with the reduction of the municipalities it will guarantee that there is less bureaucracy, “which will allow better attention to citizens and promote transparency and accountability.”

In addition, they indicated that having the new law the risk of acts of corruption being committed and the waste of public resources will be reduced. “We made it clear that the majority reflected in 11 votes has approved this new system to more effectively manage our country. We have two votes against on the part of the FMLN and ARENA, they have voted together again”, added Castro, after the endorsement of the favorable opinion. “This commission has just made history, we are going to a completely different country, in which the majority of Salvadorans are united in this new vision,” he said.

Other features of the law

El Salvador will have 14 departments, 44 municipalities and 218 districts.

The country will be distributed by municipalities named by cardinal points (North, South, East and West).

The municipalities that will integrate this merger will be called districts and will not lose their cultural identity, traditions or the administrative offices in which they serve the population.

The municipal modification will not affect the extension of birth certificates, the rates of municipal taxes or other services currently provided by the commune.

The information of the Unique Identity Document must not be changed, only when they are issued for the first time, in renewal or replacement.

The Court of Accounts of the Republic will do a better audit of the taxes in each district. Bureaucracy will be reduced, there will be cost savings for the State, service to citizens will be improved and transparency and accountability will be promoted.

The restructuring of municipalities will not affect the calendar prepared by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal for the elections in 2024.

The regulation will not generate modifications in the implementation of residential voting. Voters will continue to vote in the centers that have traditionally been assigned to them.

How to set the country

During the review of the decree proposal, the deputies made some changes in the distribution of districts in the 14 departments.

By majority, they agreed that the municipality of San Salvador Centro It is made up of the districts of Ayutuxtepeque, Mejicanos, San Salvador, Ciudad Delgado and Cuscatancingo. The last two were extracted from the municipality of San Salvador Este, at the request of parliamentarian Suecy Callejas.

They also modified the municipality of San Salvador Southwhich will be made up of the districts of Panchimalco, Rosario de Mora, San Marcos, Santiago Texacuangos and Santo Tomás, the last two were transferred from San Salvador Centro.

On the other hand, they voted for Chalatenango Norte is made up of San Fernando, La Palma, Citalá and San Ignacio.

The municipality of Chalatenango Centro will have the districts of Nueva Concepción, Tejutla, La Reina, Agua Caliente, Dulce Nombre de María, El Paraíso, San Francisco Morazán, San Rafael and Santa Rita.

The #Political Commission has issued the favorable opinion of the Special Municipal Restructuring Law, which will reduce the number of municipalities from 262 to 44. Finally, we will put aside the system that left our people without opportunities and condemned so many to underdevelopment… pic.twitter.com/8Y3pLA35uF — Ernesto Castro (@ECastroES) June 13, 2023

Legislators also approved changes to the La Paz West municipality, because in the proposal there was an error in the writing of the District of San Antonio Masahuat, for which it was corrected. At the same time, in the municipality of La Paz Oeste the district of San Pedro Masahuat was added.

One of the districts of La Unión Sur, the district of Yucuaiquín, had the same writing error, but it was corrected by the commission.

At the request of the deputy Alexia Rivas, the name of the district of Dolores, belonging to the municipality of Cabañas Este, was changed, since it had the name of Villa Dolores. The amendment was due to the fact that this site had already undergone the mutation to a city.

The number of councilors

According to the proposal issued by the deputy Christian Guevara and approved by the Political Commission, the distribution of the council groups must be as follows, according to article 4 of the law:

Two councilors or councilors in municipalities with up to 200,000 inhabitants; six councilors or councilors in places that have more than that figure up to 400,000 inhabitants; while there would be eight in municipalities with more than 400,000 inhabitants.

The TSE must provide the number of these elements according to the last population census and will notify the legally registered political parties.

According to this, there will be 40 councils with 10 members; two, with 14 members; and two councils, located in the department of San Salvador, with 16 members.

44 mayors, 44 trustees, 372 councilors and this would make a total of 460 officials throughout the country, which indicates a considerable significant reduction compared to the almost 3,000 that currently exists.

At the level of an economic and financial analysis of the municipalities, many do not have sufficient own and tax resources to attend to the local government and the provision of essential public services to their community.

Given this, the communes that have a reduced population will benefit from “solidarity between municipalities”, because the restructuring would generate good financing, equitable distribution of goods and services for the population.

The regulation will strengthen governance in the country and will improve the conditions of families who have lived in municipalities with extreme poverty.

The bill makes it clear that mayors and municipal councils will continue to have the same powers they currently enjoy, since nothing is changed to the municipal mandate.