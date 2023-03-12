Several bombs fell on Saturday March 11 in certain districts of Sake, in North Kivu, during the fighting between the FARDC and the M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, killing at least three civilians and wounding four.

The provincial deputy Alexis Bahunga, elected from Masisi territory, condemns this situation and calls on the rebels to respect the ceasefire they have announced.

“At the time when we were supposed to observe a ceasefire decreed by the protagonists, we are witnessing, on the other hand, a continuation of the clashes, particularly in Sake, where the M23 had just bombed several districts of the city of Sake and which have just carried out several dead. In particular two women, a man, and 6 wounded. I vehemently denounce what happened in Sake and I ask the M23 to stop its adventure of continuing to kill the Congolese. The Congolese need peace, nothing but peace. We cannot continue to kill populations like rats”, regrets Alexis Bahunga.

This Sunday, March 12 morning around the city of Sake, despite a great psychosis that reigns in the region, the situation was calm. However, on Saturday March 11, this area was the scene of fierce fighting between the Congolese army and the M23 rebels.

These fights were concentrated on the Kihuli hill, Murambi village where the antennas of the Vodacom, Airtel and Orange networks are fixed, some 3 kilometers from Sake.