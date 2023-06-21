Deputy Attorney General of the United States makes official visit to Colombia

On Tuesday, June 20, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the US Department of Justice’s Criminal Division traveled to Colombia to meet with Colombian counterparts to discuss enforcement efforts. between the two countries and promote the bilateral relationship with Colombia.

The Polite prosecutor’s agenda during his visit to Bogotá will hold meetings with the attorney general, Francisco Barbosa; the Minister of Justice, Néstor Iván Osuna, and the director of the National Police, General William Salamanca.

According to a statement from the Justice Department, the meetings will discuss common law enforcement priorities, such as the dismantling of transnational criminal organizations, the war on drugs, and the seizure and forfeiture of assets purchased with money obtained. illegally.

In addition, the deputy prosecutor has also scheduled a brief speech before the National Police and the Attorney General’s Office in which he will thank them for their cooperation and outstanding collaboration in the fight against transnational organized crime.

It must be borne in mind that this is not the first time that prosecutor Francisco Barbosa has met with his American counterpart. At the end of January 2023, he held a meeting in Washington, DC with the Assistant General of the Criminal Division. During the event, they discussed the police alliance that the nations agreed to and it was determined that it is extraordinary.

In turn, a conversation was established about Barbosa’s leadership in the fight against transnational organized crime. At the time, Polite stated that “the Department of Justice has enjoyed an exceptional relationship with the Colombian Attorney General’s Office and the thousands of men and women led by Attorney General Barbosa.”

“Colombia continues to be an indispensable partner for the United States. Attorney General Barbosa’s steadfast support for the rule of law, while honoring bilateral commitments, has been the cornerstone of our law enforcement efforts with Colombia,” said the Assistant Attorney General.

For his part, Francisco Barbosa stressed that he also met with the DEA’s Special Operations Division, where the United States intelligence agencies are located. As he mentioned, the authorities in Colombia and the US have established themselves as strategic partners in the fight against crime.

“We have strengthened the different investigative lines in cases such as drug trafficking, human rights issues, and corruption issues, which is very important because the OFAC Agency is also there, which has the famous corruption lists,” the Prosecutor reported.

In addition, the two officials promised to continue strengthening the relationship between the two nations in terms of law enforcement, which so far has made it possible to investigate and track drug trafficking structures, criminal groups, human traffickers, and cybercriminals.

Other meetings held by Prosecutor Barbosa in the United States

Correlated to the administrative visit to Washington DC, Francisco Barbosa met with the United States special operations division that brings together all the cooperation agencies with which the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office works in the fight against organized crime and drug trafficking.

Barbosa also met with officials from the Treasury Department, the Drug Control Administration (DEA) and OFAC, which is the agency that pursues criminal finances, where he discussed greater cooperation for asset forfeiture and sanctions against drug traffickers.

According to the official, endorsement was achieved in the decisions that have been made in recent days, incorporating the non-suspension of arrest warrants for the purpose of extradition of people linked to criminal drug trafficking organizations.

The prosecutor also held a meeting with his counterpart Merrick Garland, to whom he expressed concern about the decrease in drug seizures and the elimination of illicit laboratories, as well as the humanitarian cessation with drug traffickers. with Infobae

