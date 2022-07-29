Home News Deputy Director Luo Yonglian preached the spirit of the 15th Provincial Party Congress
Deputy Director Luo Yonglian preached the spirit of the 15th Provincial Party Congress

Deputy Director Luo Yonglian preached the spirit of the 15th Provincial Party Congress

Release date: 2022-07-29

Source of information: Municipal Development and Reform Commission

According to the city and our commissionEarnestly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 15th Provincial Party Congressjob deployment and requirements,On the morning of July 27, the third branch of the committee organized a meetingThematic studyMeeting. at the meeting,Luo Yonglian Deputy DirectorprofoundexpoundIn line with the spirit of Secretary Yuan Jiajun’s report on “Practicing the “Eight-Eight Strategy” faithfully, resolutely achieving “two maintenances”, and striving to promote socialism with Chinese characteristics to advance for common prosperity and provincial modernization in high-quality development, and focus on Jiaxing’s commitment to Jiaxing by the provincial party committee. “An important central city in the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration“This new positioning and new mission put forward suggestions on how to implement the spirit of the party congress, and put forward suggestions for the next step in the development of the four aspects of improving the development of emerging strategic industries, service industries, new infrastructure and public services.through this timepreachparty class,Party members saidWith a deeper understanding and a deeper understanding of the spirit of the 15th Provincial Party Congress, I will go all out to do my own work with practical actions to welcome the victory of the 20th Party Congress.After the meetingthe third branch of the commissionreturnThe selection recommended “outstanding Communist Party members” and “outstanding party workers”.

