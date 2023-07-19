Deputy General Manager of China Taiping Insurance Investigated for Alleged Violations of Discipline and Law

Title: Deputy General Manager of Taiping Insurance Investigated Amidst Turmoil in Shanghai’s Official Circles

Source: NTDTimes Beijing Time (July 19, 2023)

A recent investigation into Xiao Xing, the Deputy General Manager of China Taiping Insurance Group Co., Ltd. (Taiping Insurance), has captured the attention of the financial sector, with rumors suggesting a connection to the current turbulence in Shanghai’s official circles. The National Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China announced on July 18 that Xiao Xing was being investigated for suspected serious violations of discipline and law.

Born in December 1971, Xiao Xing had a long-standing career in Shanghai before joining Taiping Insurance in 2013. He held important positions within the group, including asset management, pension, and financial services. Additionally, Xiao Xing served as the Deputy General Manager of Taiping Insurance Group, Executive Director, and Deputy General Manager of Taiping Insurance Group. He also concurrently served as the Secretary of the Party Committee and General Manager of Taiping Pension Insurance since December 2021.

Taiping Insurance has been under the management of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China since 2012, and it was upgraded to a financial central enterprise at the vice-ministerial level.

Prior to his downfall, there were already reports of Xiao Xing’s loss of contact. Several individuals familiar with Taiping Insurance disclosed that Xiao Xing was undergoing party training at the National University of Defense Technology of China before his disappearance. A source familiar with the matter revealed that he was taken away on July 12, possibly due to the recent turmoil in Shanghai’s political arena and publicity system, or his involvement in an investment project in Jiangxi, which is linked to the case of Dong Yunhu and Cheng Feng.

On the evening of July 12, Dong Yunhu, the secretary of the party group and director of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Congress, was also under investigation. Shortly after, Cheng Feng, chairman of The Paper Group and deputy general manager of Shanghai Press Industry Group, was also investigated.

It is reported that Xiao Xing had a close relationship with Cheng Feng, who was responsible for infrastructure and foreign investment as the vice president of Shanghai Press Industry Group. The fund investments under Cheng Feng’s control may have a connection with Xiao Xing. Some theories suggest that Xiao Xing’s ties to Jiangxi, along with a problematic investment project, may have led to his downfall.

Wang Bin, Xiao Xing’s former boss who served as the Chairman and Secretary of the Party Committee of Taiping Insurance, was investigated in January 2022 and is yet to stand trial. Wang Bin was prosecuted for accepting bribes and concealing overseas deposits. He was double-opened in September 2022, with accusations of creating and magnifying financial risks, engaging in financial corruption, intervening in market economic activities, and illegally accepting immense assets.

It was during Wang Bin’s tenure that the actual loss of Taiping Group exceeded 30 billion yuan, far surpassing the disclosed data in the annual report. This discrepancy triggered reports from individuals associated with Wang Bin. Additionally, investigations revealed that Wang Bin had close connections with brokers in the Hong Kong stock market and Lai Xiaomin, the former chairman of Huarong Group executed for bribery and other crimes.

According to Tang Renwu, the dean of Beijing Normal University’s Institute of Government Management, the investigation of Dong Yunhu has sent shockwaves due to his high-ranking status and the fact that he hails from Shanghai, the economic hub of China. Tang Renwu predicts that more officials in Shanghai’s propaganda outlets will be investigated following the sacking of Dong Yunhu and Cheng Feng, affecting both current and retired officials.

As investigations unfold, the financial circle awaits further developments in these high-profile cases that highlight the ongoing efforts to combat corruption and malpractice within China‘s official circles.

