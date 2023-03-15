A member of the police force is the second deceased due to the accident that was caused by a drag at the exit of Monseñor Romero boulevard and incorporation to Los Próceres.

This is the sub-inspector, Luis Alfredo Deodanes, who was one of the most prominent officers in the investigations against gangs, according to the National Civil Police (PNC).

Earlier, the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, announced the death of this second victim.

“Another victim of the accident caused by a dredge has just died. The doctors did everything possible, but all 4 limbs were crushed and there were abdominal and lung injuries,” said the president.

The president confirmed the identity of the victim citing the tweet from the official Twitter account of the PNC.

“The argument that if someone acts out of necessity, they should not be punished, is invalid. With that logic, most criminals would have to be released. In El Salvador, it is no longer worth committing crimes out of necessity,” Bukele said.