Deputy Mayor Jesús David Machado Jiménez dies in Santa Marta

Deputy Mayor Jesús David Machado Jiménez dies in Santa Marta

Con 30 years dedication and service vocation, Machado Jiménez was recognized for his loyalty, honesty and commitment throughout his career.

Born on November 17, 1969 in Santa Marta“MACHA”, as his colleagues affectionately called him, dedicated three decades of his life to serving in different corners of the country, leaving an indelible mark in each place where he served.

Son of the late ex-military and prominent teacher, Jesús David Machado Peña, and his wife Inés Jiménez Widow of Machadowho together with her husband ran the Colegio Suramericano in the Los Olivos neighborhood with passion for more than 20 years.

The dedicated Police non-commissioned officer leaves behind a family legacy that includes his wife, Angélica Cantillo del Toro, Bachelor of Social Sciences, with whom he had a 14-year-old daughter, Sofía de Jesús Machado Castillo. In addition, he left behind three brothers: Cristian David Machado Barrios23 years old; Maria Alejandra Machado Barriosnow deceased, and her youngest son, Lian Machado Garrido4 years old.

