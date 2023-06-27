Deputy Mayor of Helsinki caught illegally spraying

As the Finnish railway operator announced on Tuesday, removing the graffiti took three hours and cost 3,500 euros. The police are investigating because of damage to property and the disruption of rail traffic.

Security guards grabbed the 46-year-old and a friend during traditional midsummer celebrations on Friday, shortly after finishing their graffiti in a train tunnel in the southern Finnish city of Vantaa. Arhinmäki, who is responsible for culture and leisure in the Finnish capital, apologized a day later in a post on the online service Facebook.

“It was very foolish of me and us to do that. Somehow I got seduced by the idea that it’s legal to paint this kind of gray concrete wall that has already been painted and is out of sight,” he wrote . His action was “thoughtless”, after all there are walls where spraying is legally allowed.

Helsinki Mayor Juhana Vartiainen told the AFP news agency that his deputy’s actions were “imprudent”. However, he understands the seriousness of the situation. Speaking to Finnish media, Arhinmäki said he doesn’t think his actions are so serious that he needs to resign.

The 46-year-old Arhinmäki is the former chairman of the Left Alliance and was already a member of the Finnish Parliament. From 2011 to 2014 he was Minister of Sport and Culture.

