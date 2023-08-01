Deputy Rebeca Santos disqualified by Nuevas Ideas

The National Electoral Commission of New Ideas issued an official statement announcing that deputy Rebeca Santos has been disqualified from seeking a second term in the Assembly in the deputy elections of February 2024.

“Ensuring compliance with our statutes and with sufficient evidence to support the decision, after an exhaustive investigation, deputy Rebeca Santos and her substitute are immediately disqualified from participating in the 2024 General Elections,” the statement said.

According to investigations carried out by the National Commission for New Ideas, Santos will be disqualified from running for deputy for unethical acts, which contradict the principles of the political party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

