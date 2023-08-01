Deputy Rebeca Santos is disqualified by Nuevas Ideas as a candidate in 2024 for electoral fraud

The National Electoral Commission (CEN) of Nuevas Ideas announced on Monday the disqualification of deputy Rebeca Santos and her substitute from participating in the 2024 general elections.

According to the communication published by CEN, Santos carried out “unethical acts that contradict the principles of the party.”

The CEN warned that there is “sufficient evidence to support the decision” to disqualify Santos and his substitute.

“After an exhaustive investigation, the deputy Rebeca Santos and her substitute are immediately disqualified from participating in the 2024 General Elections, for unethical acts that contradict the principles of the party, linked to their candidacies”published the match.

Electoral fraud

The results of the internal elections of the cyan awning gave Santos as the candidate for deputy with the most votes in the department of La Libertad.

The electoral authority of the cyan party reported that, when making the decision, it is in “compliance” with the statutes and “with sufficient evidence to support the decision.”

During the internships of the ruling party, Nuevas Ideas militants denounced on social networks and through videos that people related to Santos offered food to supporters in exchange for obtaining their DUI codes and numbers, manipulating their vote with them.

The now ex-candidate for a deputation for Nuevas Ideas tried to defend herself with a publication on the X network (formerly Twitter).

IMPORTANT CLARIFICATION. ✅ That since 2011 in Nuevo Cuscatlán, I have been supporting the political project of our President of the Republic, @nayibbukele. ✅ That I am a signatory of the charter of the largest Party in the history of El Salvador @new ideas. ✅ That since… pic.twitter.com/WWc98MAWDy — Rebeca Santos 🇸🇻 (@RebecaSantosNI) July 1, 2023

