On the morning of February 8, Li Jun, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayorteam to goJiaxing Global Aviation Logistics Hub Projectcarry out“Big visit, big research, big service, big problem solving” activity，Thoroughly implement the spirit of the province’s promotion meeting for accelerating the construction of a strong province with high-level transportation, and study and deploy Jiaxing’s global aviation logistics hub project promotion work.Zhu Miao, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Executive Deputy Mayor,Yu Renyi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Municipal Government, Municipal Development and Reform Commission,Jiaxing Global Aviation Logistics Hub Project Construction Headquarters Office、Municipal Finance Bureau、Municipal Resource Planning Bureau, Municipal Transportation Bureau, Municipal Port Office,Jiafu Group、Xiuzhou District Government,Jiaxing Customs, Airport Company, Yuantong GroupThe main responsible persons of other units attended the meeting.

Li Jun visited the construction site of the main project of Jiaxing Airport and listened to Jiafu Group’s report on the progress of the project. Subsequently, Li Jun presided over a symposium at the Jiaxing Global Aviation Logistics Hub Project Construction Headquarters to solve problems on-site for the current difficulties and problems of the project, and to study and deploy the promotion work.Li Jun emphasized that Jiaxing Airport is a major project in the construction of a strong city with high-level transportation, and it is the key to the construction of Jiaxing.An important part of the “road, rail, water and air” intermodal transport hub is related to the high-quality development of Jiaxing’s economy and carries the dream of ordinary people “flying at the doorstep”. It is necessary to further enhance the sense of responsibility and mission, comprehensively speed up the construction of the project, and ensure that it will be completed and put into use on schedule. .

Li Jun’s requirements: First, we must anchor the work goals, adhere to the goal orientation, focus on the completion and operation time and the target positioning of the global aviation logistics hub, schedule the construction period, and fight on the wall to ensure that the project is completed and effective on schedule; the second is to achieve overall planning and promotion, Adhere to the concept of the system, improve the responsibility system and process system that are connected from top to bottom, and promote the quality and efficiency of project construction; the third is to solve problems in a timely manner, adhere to problem orientation, and establish a closed-loop mechanism for timely detection and effective problem solving. Find problems in advance and deal with them first, and clear obstacles for project construction; fourth, ensure quality and safety, and stick to project quality“Lifeline”, strictly implement the regulations and specifications, carry out follow-up supervision, and resolutely prevent safety accidents.

In the next step, Jiafu Group will conscientiously implement the spirit of Mayor Li Jun’s speech, strengthen the implementation of responsibilities, focus on key points, break through difficulties, build a clean barrier, and go all out to build Jiaxing Airport into a high-quality project, a clean project and the satisfaction of the people. project.