Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Municipal Government, Huang Peng, made an unannounced visit to supervise the construction of model civilized cities across the country, emphasizing focusing on problems, grasping rectification and reform, and building on a long-term effective construction mechanism to comprehensively improve the level of building model civilized cities

On March 19th, the deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and secretary of the party group of the municipal government, Huang Qingchejian, went deep into some old residential areas, farmers’ markets, hospitals and surrounding areas of our city to conduct unannounced visits and inspections on the construction of a model city of civilization in the country, and handed over the problems found on the spot , requiring immediate reform and thorough rectification. City leader Chang Yingmin attended.

Huang Feng pointed out that it is necessary to resolutely implement the decision-making and deployment of the Municipal Party Committee, adhere to the problem orientation, focus on shortcomings and weaknesses, consolidate the responsibilities of territories, departments, and units, improve the closed-loop management mechanism of problem discovery, assignment, rectification, and supervision, and concentrate efforts to fight the tough battle. It is necessary to strengthen the rigid constraints of urban planning, “zero tolerance” for illegal construction, further improve the normalized urban management assessment mechanism, and effectively improve the level of urban refined management. It is necessary to do a good job in the transformation and upgrading of the farmers’ market, combining dredging and blocking, standardizing order, scientific planning, and rational layout, so as to better meet the living and consumption needs of the masses. It is necessary to intensify the transformation of old communities, improve infrastructure, speed up the repair and improvement of damaged roads and wall facades, strengthen civilized persuasion, explore multiple investment mechanisms, fully mobilize the enthusiasm of the masses to participate, and realize joint construction, joint governance and shared benefits. It is necessary to innovate ideas, summarize and solidify good experience and good practices in a timely manner, give full play to the leading role of typical models, accelerate the formation of more replicable and scalable institutional achievements, and continuously improve the quality and efficiency of creation.