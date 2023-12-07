DeSantis and Ramaswamy launch themselves against Haley in the fourth debate of the Republican primaries | International

Nikki Haley Takes Center Stage in Fourth Republican Primary Debate

In the midst of the Republican primary debates for the 2024 presidential elections, Nikki Haley has emerged as a central figure. The former US ambassador to the UN has seen a rise in the polls, making her a target for her competitors Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, who have launched attacks against her at the fourth debate.

The debate, held in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was marked by intense exchanges as DeSantis and Ramaswamy directed criticism towards Haley. Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, even stepped in to defend her at times, highlighting the intense exchanges among the candidates.

DeSantis, the governor of Florida, led the charge against Haley, criticizing her for her ties to investment firms and corporate interests. Ramaswamy also attacked Haley over her connections to prominent Democratic donor Reid Hoffman, branding her as “corrupt” with a handwritten sign.

However, despite the barrage of attacks, Haley remained composed and defended herself against her rivals. At one point during the debate, she dismissed an attack from Ramaswamy, saying “No, it is not worth spending the time responding to her.”

In a surprising turn, Chris Christie directed criticism towards Donald Trump, referring to him as a “dictator” and a “thug.” He even challenged DeSantis for his reluctance to speak out against Trump’s fitness for office, drawing attention to the larger dynamics unfolding within the Republican party.

Amid the intense exchanges, the absence of Donald Trump from the debate did not go unnoticed. Trump continues to lead the polls, maintaining a significant lead over the other primary candidates.

As the race for the Republican nomination intensifies, the dynamics between the candidates are becoming increasingly charged, with Haley emerging as a focal point of attention. The primary race is set to begin on January 15 with the Iowa caucuses, setting the stage for a highly contested and unpredictable battle for the nomination.

Share this: Facebook

X

