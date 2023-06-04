Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

Ron DeSantis has slammed Donald Trump for congratulating North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un on a seat on the Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO). DeSantis is the youngest Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

In a post on Truth Social, former US President Donald Trump praised Kim Jong Un for giving North Korea a seat on the Executive Board of the World Health Organization. In the post, he linked to an article critical of the WHO’s seat, but ignored the criticism and instead praised Kim, whom he described as a friend.

“That surprised me,” Ron DeSantis told reporters in Iowa on Saturday, according to the Daily News, when asked about the article. The Florida governor called Kim a “homicidal dictator” and criticized the World Health Organization.

“The World Health Organization is a bankrupt organization,” lamented the 44-year-old. DeSantis continued, “We should distance ourselves from her and reject the WHO containment treaty, rather than rejoice in WHO involvement,” he added.

Continuing his admiration for the authoritarian leader, Trump wrote on his social media platform: “Congratulations to Kim Jung Un.” The 76-year-old is considered the clear favorite for the 2024 Republican primary. DeSantis is in the polls by at least 20 percentage points residue in second place.