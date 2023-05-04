DeSantis signed the law that makes it easier to sentence death in Florida – EntornoInteligente

The Governor of Florida, Ron Desantissigned legislation Thursday that eliminates the requirement for a unanimous jury verdict to sentence a person to death. The norm has been promoted after the perpetrator of the Parkland massacre, Nikolas Cruz, was saved from capital punishment for that reason.

Once this law goes into effect, a Florida judge will be able to impose the death penalty on a convicted person if 8 of the 12 jurors so recommend. That means going back to the situation prior to 2017, when unanimity began to be required at the request of the United States Supreme Court.

However, in this, as in other things like abortion, the Supreme Court seems to have changed its doctrine, because just a few days ago he did not accede to a petition for clemency from a Florida death row inmate only by a simple majority of the jury and thus allowed him to be executed.

It has not been specified when the law will enter into force and whether or not it will apply retroactively.

Dissatisfaction with the Parkland attacker

Republican DeSantis had announced in 2022 that he wanted return to the death sentence by simple majority because he was unhappy that the confessed perpetrator of the 2018 Parkland high school shooting that killed 17 people, Nikolas Cruz, had escaped the death penalty because the jury vote was not unanimous.

Relatives of some of Cruz’s victims expressed their satisfaction with the legal change that has now been finalized with the governor’s signature.

According to data from the Florida Department of Corrections, currently there are almost 300 prisoners on “death row”, How do you know the place where those who are going to be executed remain?

The oldest prisoner is Ecuadorian Nelson Serrano, 80 years old, who was convicted of three murders that even today he claims he did not commit and whose case is seen by human rights organizations as a judicial outrage.

hints of campaign

The signed law is one of many passed by the Republican-majority Florida Congress in its current session at the behest of DeSantis, who is seeking implement his ultra-conservative agenda in Floridabefore running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

The governor has not yet officially announced his intentions, but there are many indications that he is already on the campaign trail, Starting with the attacks directed at him by his former political godfather, former President Donald Trump, who aspires to be the Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.

The legal changes approved since March affect aspects such as reproductive rights, carrying and possession of weapons, education in public schools and education and sexual orientation.

The Florida Department of Education approved this Wednesday to extend to secondary education the controversial law known as “Do not say gay” that prohibits teachers from addressing gender identity and sexual orientation.

This law, officially called Parental Rights in Education, is already in force between kindergarten and third grade and has now been extended to all K-12, as the public education system through high school is known.

According to the law, signed by the Republican governor in March 2022, parents will have the possibility of file lawsuits against the school district and receive compensation for damages, if they breach this provision.

ORIGINAL LINK: DeSantis signed the law that makes it easier to sentence death in Florida (elnacional.com)