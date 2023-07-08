Descemer Bueno and Gente de Zona publish “Después que Bailamos”, a tribute to “Bailando”

The Cubans Descemer Bueno and Gente de Zona published this Friday, July 7, 2023, the single “Después que Bailamos”, a tribute to the song “Bailando”. Photo EFE

The Cubans Descemer Bueno and Gente de Zona published this Friday, July 7, 2023, the single “Después que Bailamos”, a tribute to the song “Bailando” that they performed together with the Spanish Enrique Iglesias and which became a global success.

In “Después que Bailamos” Iglesias does not participate, but the Spanish touch of this song that fuses reggaeton and Latin pop is felt in the flamenco guitars and palmas it contains, as well as in the dancers of this genre who participate in a promotional video.

“Bailando”, released in 2014, was a best-seller that spent 41 weeks at the top of Billboard magazine’s Hot Latin Songs chart, in addition to winning the Grammy Awards for Song of the Year, Best Urban Performance, and Best Song. urban.

“The commercial success of ‘Bailando’ was further consolidated after receiving multiple certifications for its extraordinarily high sales,” said a statement released this Friday, noting that the song was reproduced in three other languages ​​in addition to its original version in Spanish.

The Gente de Zona duo, made up of Cubans Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom, later consolidated the pull of “Bailando” with songs like “La gozadera” and “Traidora”, both together with Marc Anthony, while his compatriot Descemer Bueno is also an award-winning singer who has among his hits “Subeme la radio”, along with Iglesias, and Zion & Lennox.

Both Gente de Zona and Descemer Bueno are one of those who perform “Patria y Vida”, the song that was the anthem of the peaceful protests of July 11, 2021 in Cuba and that won two Latin Grammys, including the Song of the Year award. . EFE