Desert Consulates is reaching important markets

Within the framework of its strategy to diversify its partners and open up to countries from different continents of the world, the Kingdom of Morocco seeks to strengthen its relationship with the State of Paraguay and to establish multidimensional relations with this country located in the heart of Latin America.

In the same regard, Badreddine Moumni, Morocco’s ambassador to Paraguay, called on non-governmental actors, especially businessmen, from both countries to “leave their comfort zone and engage in the dynamic of rapprochement that Moroccan-Paraguayan relations have known since Rabat opened its embassy in Ascension in 2016.” Stressing at the same time that “the African market is the future, which is reflected in the current offers of the major economic powers in this region.”

The same Moroccan diplomat stressed, in an interview with the Paraguayan newspaper “ABC”, that “the Kingdom was one of the first African countries to open an embassy in this country; This reflects Rabat’s will to give a strong impetus to bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels, within the framework of rapprochement between Latin America and the African continent and South-South cooperation.

Interacting with a question about the potential of the Moroccan economy, Moumni affirmed that “the kingdom has succeeded, in recent years, in becoming an emerging power thanks to its political stability and economic options open to the world and its infrastructure, and thanks to the implementation of ambitious sectoral strategies and the development of green energies, in addition to the signing of a number of agreements.” Free exchange with the main economic actors in the world,” referring to free trade agreements with the United States of America and the European Union.

He continued, “Morocco has worked to create a favorable climate for both national and foreign investment, in a number of sectors such as the automotive industry, the aviation sector, and electronics,” adding that “the Kingdom has paid special attention to its southern regions, especially the city of Dakhla, which has emerged as a distinguished platform for trade exchanges between Europe and Africa.” And of course South America.”

In the same regard, Moumni stressed “the opportunity to open a consulate general in the southern provinces, as did many friendly countries that wanted to express their support for Morocco’s sovereignty over its desert, while benefiting from this platform and accessing these important markets.”

Regarding the outcome of commercial exchanges between the two countries during the past decade, the same Moroccan diplomat stated that “these exchanges do not live up to the level of aspirations of the two countries, which is normal given the geographical distance between them,” stressing at the same time that “work is continuing to establish multidimensional and permanent relations between Rabat and Morocco.” and Asuncion, as they have implemented a number of projects within the framework of bilateral cooperation, and Morocco also contributes to the priority sectors of the Paraguayan government, such as the health sector and the economic empowerment of women.

It is noteworthy that, in January 2014, the State of Paraguay withdrew its recognition of the fictitious Sahrawi Republic, after which it adopted a position supportive of the international process aimed at finding a solution to the fabricated conflict over the Moroccan Sahara, on realistic and permanent bases. This is what the autonomy initiative put forward by Morocco responds to.