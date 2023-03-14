Bologna – On the night of the Oscars in Los Angeles there is also a great triumph made in Emilia-Romagna. The Bolognese film distribution house I Wonder Pictureswith six films nominated, achieves the extraordinary result of 10 Oscars awarded to three of these, titles that he brought to theaters throughout Italy.

“An unforgettable evening for a consolidated reality in our region. Congratulations to Andrea Romeo and all the I Wonder team. Ten years ago – say the president of the Region, Stefano Bonacciniand the regional councilor for Culture, Mauro Felix– we greeted with interest and curiosity the foundation of I Wonder Pictures, a distribution company that has bet on the area where it was born, Bologna, and on the possibility of offering exhibitors and the public a selection of the best international, often independent, productions. A new very important goal, therefore, which adds up to the numerous awards received over time by I Wonder from the main international events”.

I Wonder Pictures is a company born around the experience of Biography film festival for the distribution of documentaries, and from there it has grown to be one of the most important independent distributors in Italy, the only one based in Emilia-Romagna, in addition to the ‘particular and specific’ distribution activity of the Cineteca di Bologna for ‘classical’ works ‘.

And it should be remembered that the short film “Le Pupille” by Alice Rohrwacher, shot in Bologna, was also in the running for the Oscars.

10 Oscars to films distributed by I Wonder Pictures

Everything Everywhere All at Oncethe revelation film of this film season signed by the visionary duo The Daniels, aka Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, takes home 7 Oscars: Best film, Best director, Best actress for Michelle Yeoh (first Asian interpreter to get the in this category), Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis, Best Original Screenplay, also signed by the Daniels, and Best Editing, made by Paul Rogers.

Two Academy Awards for The Whale by Darren Aronofsky. Brendan Fraser wins the statuette for Best Actor, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, by Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley.

Finally, the Oscar for Best Documentary goes to Navalny by Daniel Roher, a thriller portrait of the leader of the Russian opposition Alexei Navalny intent on investigating the attempted poisoning he suffered in August 2020.

