Building bridges, even if only metaphorically: this imposes, or at least hopes for, the civil responsibility of architecture, to offer practical and as immediate solutions as possible in contexts where there is an emergency. The theme of reconstruction, in fact, must be understood as the space of possibilities, of the opportunity to intervene bringing improvements to the territories and populations.

It is in this direction of cooperation and civil utility – “the most relevant contribution that architecture can make to peace” – that moves Design for Peace, project conceived by Luca Milan by Studio Next Urban Solutions, promoted by CNAPPC in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine through the Embassy of Ukraine in the Italian Republic and the Order of Rome, co-financed by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (Department of Youth Policies).

Design for Peace is a project that wants to start a path to define a vision of reconstruction of Ukrainian cities. “Objective of this operation” says Luca Milan, “is having already in the drawer valid proposals to start immediately in the reconstruction phase. The places object of planning, in fact, have been indicated directly by the Ministry of Development of the Communities and Territories of Ukraine through the Embassy of Ukraine in Italy, at the ‘within a mapping that indicates 380,000 damaged buildings from which 20 have been selected, sites or buildings of collective interest such as schools, universities, civic centres.’



To make this project operational, in October 2022 the CNAPPC launched a national call for architects under 35 refugees from Ukraine in Italy for the assignment of 10 scholarships financed by the Youth Policies Department of the Italian Presidency of the Council of Ministers, for the development of recovery and re-design projects of some symbolic places of Ukrainian cities affected by the violence of the ongoing war.

Out of 10 four-month scholarships made available, only five were assigned and as many workshops were activated, Reggio Emilia, Roma, Bari, Napoli, Verona.

“The Design for Peace Perspective” concludes Luca Milan “is that it becomes an infrastructure equipped with a permanent transnational committee through which creative work and cooperation groups are set up, an exportable, replicable format, the first of a series. Now the emergency is Ukraine, tomorrow, who knows.”

The intervention area in the town of Korosten



Wednesday April 5that the Casa dell’Architettura / Monumental complex of the Roman Aquarium, inaugurates the exhibition “Peace builders – Visions of professional cooperation for social and urban regeneration. Projects of Ukrainian architects“, curated by Tiziana Pecoraro and Giorgio Mitrottadedicated to architects part of the Design for Peace project.

Five projects by the young designers – men are forbidden to leave the country – who for four months worked side by side with the host studios and tutors (also under 35) who had been assigned to them.

Nadia Bashtannikhosted in Reggio Emilia by the Gasparini Associati studio, was responsible for imagining the new “Hryhoriya Skovorody” Faculty of Pedagogy within the Kharkiv National Pedagogical University HS Skovoroda. Ivanna Gaidarzhy at the NEXT Urban Solutions Studio in Rome, he designed the new laboratories, canteen, theater and gym for the primary and secondary school of the Liceo Comunale N.2 of Korosten V. Synhaïvskyi. Olena Hordynska in Rutigliano (BA) with ALTERECO it intervened on the Town Hall of culture of Mykolayïv «Korabelnyi» designing the Korabel Kultural Park. Iryna Orekhva hosted by the Di Girolamo Engineering studio in Naples imagined the renewal of the Sports Department of the Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute at the National Technical University «Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute». In the end, Anastasia Strelets Zamryka in Verona by ABC PLUS, redesigned the “VN Karazin” Faculty of Economics of the Kharkiv National University VN Karazin.

The CNAPPC will print a volume dedicated to the Design for Peace project and the results of the workshops.

The projects are exhibited from 5 to 17 April in Rome

at the Roman Aquarium, piazza Manfredo Fanti 47.

We met Ivanna Gaidarzhyborn in 1994, who until the beginning of the conflict worked in the Odessa studio Sivak+Partners .

Let’s start with the project on display, what can you tell us?

It is a primary and secondary school in the town of Korosten, in northern Ukraine, made up of two historic buildings, one from 1917 and one from 1960. A large lot, adjacent to the public park, on which there are also many small no value to demolish. Under this school there is an underground museum dedicated to the Soviet era which exhibited 7 tanks: for this reason, during the conflict it was considered a sensitive target and the site was bombed. Fortunately, the two main historic buildings have not been destroyed. However, this whole system of buildings is currently not connected, preventing – especially in winter when the climate in the north of the country is very harsh – organizing school and extracurricular life in suitable environments. But above all, they can be reached without having to walk outdoors.

What are the requests for improvements?

With a view to making this school complex a contemporary campus, the Government has requested that in the reconstruction phase it be provided with a new gymnasium, a new theatre, a new canteen, new classrooms and laboratories.

So what were the design priorities to address?

I would say three: create a system of connections and covered paths between the buildings, provide the school with a safe place, i.e. a bunker (which we designed under the canteen, near the warehouses with supplies) and make it a multifunctional space, open to the city and to extracurricular activities. The idea is that the reconstruction effort is for the whole community, so we imagine that the gym for example, or the theater, can also become spaces to be used by the community in the evening.

And how did it develop then?

Like a system of exposed brick buildings, in which we have given priority to a clear and functional composition of the volumes now connected to each other. We have also made some considerations related to the landscape, since many essences cannot resist here.

What were your inspirations for this project?

I make a premise. Many buildings in Ukraine are gray, they are gloomy, sad. That’s why I imagine color architectures! My inspiration was Ricardo Bofill, with the Muralla Roja, in Alicante. Indeed – he smiles – I would have liked to do everything yellow and red.

The question then arises: is Rome by any chance behind this inspiration?

Unconsciously yes, basically many buildings here have the colors of ochre, amber, brick. The golden light of this city certainly influenced me.

What was the best part of this collaboration?

The best part was the teamwork, equal to the other components of Studio NEXT. It was a shared, discussed project that generated growth in “avalanche mode”, an enriching professional comparison from all points of view.

How should architecture be for you? What about interior design?

For me, architecture must be very clear, clean, without frills. In interiors, on the other hand, I love the combinations of new and old, of styles, materials and concepts. Since European design pieces are often difficult to find and have prohibitive costs for us, in my projects – whether domestic or commercial – I tend to experiment with low-tech impact solutions designed and studied ad hoc, and created thanks to local artisans. One example above all: the metal curtain with light bulbs made for the TAU gelateria, our latest pre-war project.

How would you describe your style then?

I like opposites that attract, so I will use three pairs of opposites to describe myself: “Mix and match”, “past and future”, “simplicity and complexity”.

TAU ice cream parlorsOdessa, 2022

SAB. Odessa2018

Old town apartment2019

