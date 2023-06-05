Design of construction site, structures and equipment – free webinar Allplan | Wednesday 5 July 2023

The preparation of a construction site, particularly in an urban context, requires planning that allows the organization of the intervention area in an optimal way, to guarantee access and usability of the same, as well as safety in the case of excavation works with buildings neighboring.

Positioning of equipment and machinery, such as cranes, to allow coverage of the entire intervention area with the required flow rates, absence of interference between machinery, consolidation of excavations with pilings and Berliners, are some of the necessary activities that can be developed in a BIM environment. The information present in the BIM model allows objective choices with preventive verification based on the data of the model itself.

Thanks to Allplan’s approach with specific functionality, these steps are simple and precise both in planning and in checking.

MEETING DETAILS

Data: Wednesday 5 July 2023

Hours: 16:30-17:30

Speakers: Massimo Baldessari

Topics: Site planning, BIM, Allplan

