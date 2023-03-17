Home News Designer, the works of the Museum of the Shoah to start in spring – Lazio
Designer, the works of the Museum of the Shoah to start in spring – Lazio

Designer, the works of the Museum of the Shoah to start in spring – Lazio

Zevi: will be born in Villa Torlonia, green light from the Superintendences

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 17 – “I truly believe that the works will begin in the spring”. Thus the designer of the Museum of the Shoah, the architect Luca Zevi, p on the opening of the construction site after yesterday’s ok from the Council of Ministers. “The superintendencies have confirmed their favorable opinions for the Villa Torlonia area – he told ANSA -. An in-depth analysis of the archaeological investigation was requested, which should arrive in the coming weeks. I therefore don’t think there is any be no obstacle”. (HANDLE).

