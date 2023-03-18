Registration is open for the online course “Quality of digital services”, an initiative dedicated to all people interested in increasing knowledge and awareness of the quality of digital services in the Public Administration.

The course, promoted by the Department of Public Administration and created by Formez PA as part of the “Opengov: methods and tools for open administration” project, is part of a training course of 4 MOOCs – Digital practices of participation, Open Data, Accountability and Quality of digital services – designed to support the dissemination of the culture and principles of open government.

By accepting the main indications provided for by national and European legislation, the training course, in which the Department for Digital Transformation and the Agency for Digital Italy collaborate, illustrates the aspects and characteristics that the digital services of the PAs should have in order to be considered of quality: simple to use, fair, inclusive and designed starting from the real needs of the people. The initiative provides a theoretical framework of reference and shows the main operational tools for designing digital services available on Designers Italia.

The program

The course, delivered entirely online on an e-learning platform, is made up of 4 modules.

Module 1 – Digital services: exchange ecosystems between citizens and the PA: deals with the theory and legislation of digital public services.

Module 2 – Organizing the project and understanding the context: describes the activities and resources to be put in place in the service planning phase, starting with the active involvement of citizens and people interested in the service (stakeholders).

Module 3 – Design and implement the service: presents the main tools useful for creating and implementing digital services.

Module 4 – Validate the service: illustrates the fundamental aspects and activities to be taken into account in order to monitor and ensure the efficiency of the services provided.

The modules offer content to be used independently (multimedia lessons, video lessons, interviews), self-assessment tests, a remote exercise and participation in an in-depth one-hour webinar.

The first of the four webinars, dedicated to Design guidelines for public administration websites and digital servicesand the introduction of the entire educational path, will be held on Friday 24 March 2023, from 12.00 to 13.00.

Sign up for the course

Course registrations, subject to approval by Formez, can be made autonomously on the site EventsPA and require registration to the authentication system DFPAuth.

Entries will close on Tuesday 20 March 2023.