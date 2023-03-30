I want to speak to him bluntly. There are days when I see him behaving like a spoiled kid who throws a tantrum, sometimes rightly so, sometimes wrongly, like when he urged people to take to the streets to defend a health care reform that nobody knew about. It is necessary to leave the folly to the opposition that has been campaigning since August 7 with his hysteria and histrionics. He also shouldn’t behave like that little boy who thinks he owns the ball (he is, for now) and says who can play and who can’t. That is not the Gustavo Petro that I voted for. I voted for one who was humble when he should be and strong-willed when he had to show his teeth, but I never (speaking of the campaign) saw him arrogant or arrogant. I even had fun watching those videos where his opponents shouted with joy that he would never be president, because he finally shut their mouths with the help of those of us who bet on you.

I voted for the conciliatory man at the beginning of his term, when he received Mr. Álvaro Uribe, proof that we can live in difference, that is, together but not scrambled. I voted for a different Petro than the Petro mayor of Bogotá who was left without friends when they withdrew affections tired of his arrogance or, perhaps, of his sudden personality changes. (I don’t want to think that we have a bipolar president).

I thought that Petro had disappeared to make way for one that matured, like avocados, at the tip of the headlines. This Petro that I see now (and whom I still admire) needs to breathe and count to ten before doing, undoing or trilling.

“You speak when you cease to be at peace with your thoughts” wrote Khalil Gibran, the Lebanese poet, in “The Prophet.”

It depends on their performances, good and bad, that the left is not a mere accident of history, a shooting star in the Casa de Nariño. A young man would tell him: Don’t let those who come behind die.

In his inaugural speech, he quoted that devastating phrase from the end of “One Hundred Years of Solitude.”

“… because the lineages condemned to a hundred years of solitude did not have a second chance on earth.”

I heard it clearly, standing in front of my television, that August 7, 2022, while I applauded him, with tearful emotion.

For this very reason, I was moved by the defense that former minister Gaviria made of you after leaving the cabinet scolded. “President Petro, in a genuine, non-political way, because he feels it and feels it internally, has a concern for the most screwed up in society: the street dweller, the recycler, the drug user who does not find any help from the State … “. That speaks well of both, and once again proves our Gabo right: when asked what kind of government he would like for the country, he answered without hesitation: “Any government that makes the poor happy.” (“The smell of the guava”, 1982). I dare to think that if he were alive, Gabriel García Márquez would have voted for you. Honor his words.

Act 2

Mr. president:

Who is speaking in your ear? There are those who say that you do not allow yourself to be spoken even if you are judicious and careful, and both things are important for a ruler: knowing how to listen but also knowing how to choose his interlocutors. I find it hard to believe that someone advised him: out ​and say that you did not raise young Nicolás. Furthermore, I find it hard to believe that he listened. That went wrong ​too much evil. Every family has that person they are ashamed of, but it is wrong to be ashamed of your children, more ​in the case of one that was politically useful. In a country of irresponsible parents (with children who only have one last name, like me), that was a terrible message. The government must be superior to the people, especially in the good example. It speaks highly of the president that the boy has his last name, but ​you yourself let see the straw in your ojo​​. ​

Knowing how to keep quiet is the best safe-conduct against rectifications. I explain: if he had already asked the prosecutor to investigate him for alleged acts of corruption, there was no need for that excess of sincerity (candor?) in this Colombia tired of excuses to justify everything. Knowing how to keep quiet has become a virtue since the existence of social networks, which magnify everything, be it good or bad, true or false.

He has three years and five months to make amends. Don’t think like the politician who rules. Think like a statesman. The one who governs as a politician is the one who distributes love and hate depending on who approves or disapproves of his management. That is the politician who is easily obfuscated by the press and columnists. The statesman is the one who acts with Buddhist serenity wanting to go down in history for the greatness of his acts, which – be careful – has nothing to do with megalomania. The statesman is the one who gives lessons, not the one who expects to receive them. But beyond the terminology, get up every day accepting that you are another human being, that you don’t know everything and that therefore you need a team that complements you and copies you, as the guys say. Perhaps you should chirp less and demand more from your press team (I think I notice a serious problem with image consultants or the lack thereof), while you dedicate yourself to doing what you had wanted so much: to be Mr. President, the who commands and who we want to see commanding well, without improvisations.

You need to trust your officials more, not kick them out at the first disagreement, without giving them the benefit of the doubt, without hearing defenses. You have already shown us the value of words and ideas, so don’t castrate those of others. You have to believe in the good faith of people before condemning them. The inclusion of certain figures in his cabinet toned down the polarization, a point in favor, but by removing three ministers in one fell swoop, he revealed the weak side of him. Another jolt would be unfortunate.

Do not stay alone because now, when you have to process the reforms that are taking away your sleep, It is when he should be best surrounded. Sharpen your ear instead of stir up social networks.

If you waited 40 years to get where you are, don’t spoil it by having tantrums, being stubborn or talking too much. It may be that a part of the press is its enemy, -it is necessary to understand that its owners would be calmer with one of their own in power-, but do not belittle the independent media that still exist, fortunately. In any case, that same press, with its pluses and minuses, made him close to his constituents. There are valuable voices like that of Ramiro Bejarano in El Espectador (his column The landslide?, deserve a calm reading, without hostility, the same as the editorials of this hundred-year-old newspaper).

Take them for what they are: free, well-intentioned advice. You cannot aspire to total peace without having complete peace of mind to support the contrary opinion. It is common sense: the president is recognized when he does things well and he is given a stick when he touches; This is what I understand by democracy.

By the way, at elena We must tell them that with a former guerrilla in power, the armed struggle no longer makes sense, because it seems that they are fooling themselves, missing out on the opportunity for history to applaud them for a benevolent gesture.

Act 3 (and last)

Mr. president:

We know that power removes gray hair (or increases it) and produces anxiety and gastritis, as well as enemies. For your sake and ours take care of your mental health. After the pandemic, we are worse off than before, and with greater uncertainty about the future. That is why we must understand that this desire to reform everything causes fear and its promise of change must be fulfilled but concerted and dosed like medicines, measuring the risks (including the risks of communication, when it is not done assertively) because we already know what happens with the one that covers a lot. There he has as a mirror the unhappy ending of the political reform; I’m also sorry that healthcare reform is falling into swampy terrain.

If it took the country 200 years to embrace the left; do not naively believe that in four years all the transformations you long for (we long for) will take place. Read between the lines what Bejarano meant in his last column: “The Democratic Center, the party with which Uribe is playing double against Petro and the Historical Pact, because their negative votes contributed to the shipwreck of a reform for which the majority of Colombians voted”.

When the pillow is not a good advisor, perhaps professional help is the right thing to learn to master passions (and you are an emotional person), frustrations and tribulations. There is no weakness in it, because it is as flesh and blood as the rest, and in the Palace we need a human being as sane as possible. Although, with your pardon, I think it takes a bit of madness to want to rule this country.

I was concerned about something that former minister Patricia Ariza said in her farewell letter: “I learned a lot there, they are intelligent people: I listened to discussions of high economy and I saw in your interventions, President, a deeply humane man, but, at the same time, sad. I couldn’t get through to you and I’m really sorry. I asked a lot of people: what’s wrong with the president with me? And they told me: don’t worry, he’s like that with everyone. That calmed me down, at times.”

She found a sad man. I knew that power and loneliness are twinned. I didn’t know that power produces melancholy. It reminded me of the melancholic states that haunted President Abraham Lincoln due to his clinical depression, which he turned into his greatest strength, since once in power he led the great reforms that his country demanded to be free and fair in times of slavery. . Let’s go back to García Márquez; Being a friend of the powerful, he plunged into the intricacies of power: “The strategy to preserve power, as well as to defend oneself from fame, end up being similar. This is partly the cause of the loneliness in both cases.” (The smell of the guava, 1982).

It is no more for now, Mr. President. Play your cards right. But play them as a statesman. or from now on it will be very difficult to defend the indefensible.