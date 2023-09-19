Despite Adverse Ruling, US Immigration Service Continues to Accept DACA Registrations

US Immigration Service Continues to Accept DACA Registrations Despite Court Ruling

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on Monday that it will continue to accept new registrations for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA), despite a recent adverse ruling by a federal court in Texas. The court declared the 2022 DACA Final Rule, which replaced the original program created in 2012, as “illegal.”

The ruling, issued by Judge Andrew S. Hanen of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, maintained a partial suspension of the order for “all DACA recipients who received their initial status before July 16, 2021.” This means that current DACA grants and related Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) will remain valid until their expiration, unless canceled individually.

However, the USCIS clarified that while it will continue to accept DACA renewal requests and accompanying applications for employment authorization, it will not process initial DACA requests as per Judge Hanen’s ruling.

Immigration attorneys explain that the reason USCIS is still accepting new registration forms is because if another court or higher instance rules in favor of the program, the accepted forms will be immediately processed. This allows DACA recipients to buy time and potentially receive work permits if a favorable ruling is granted. However, there is also a risk of losing the money spent on the procedure if the ruling is not favorable.

For Dreamers who have never registered before, immigration attorneys suggest that it is a personal decision whether to fill out an application to USCIS for the first time. If the form or case is pending and a favorable judicial ruling is made, such as by the Supreme Court, the requests will be processed. Alternatively, cases that are received and pending processing may offer protection against deportation until the process is completed. However, USCIS notifications of denial mean the money spent on the application is lost.

As for those already registered under DACA, USCIS assured that current DACA grants and related employment authorizations will continue to be recognized as valid under the final rule. These beneficiaries do not need to submit renewal requests until 150 days before their documents expire.

The Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, stated that the recent court ruling preserves the suspension, meaning that current DACA beneficiaries will not lose their protection against deportation. However, he also expressed concern for the more than half a million Dreamers who now face an uncertain future due to Congress’ failure to act.

Mayorkas reiterated that USCIS will continue to process DACA renewals, and the DHS will continue to advocate for DACA recipients. He urged Congress to work on a lasting solution for Dreamers to provide them with the permanent protection they deserve.

The fate of DACA remains uncertain as it navigates the legal system. In the meantime, Dreamers and their advocates continue to fight for a more secure future in the country they call home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

