Despite being free, only 10% of men seek contraceptive methods – Diario La Hora

Prevention. Contraceptive methods are delivered in all centers of the Ministry of Health, free of charge.

When looking for birth control methods, the gap between women and men is huge. Only 10% of men seek to take care of themselves in a sexual relationship, despite the fact that condoms are safer and less invasive to the body than other contraceptives.

“I can’t feel well” or “sex is less pleasant” are some of the excuses given by men who refuse to use a condom during sexual intercourse. This is how the urologist, Eugenia Veloz, relates it, who is amazed at the rejection of a group of men regarding contraceptive methods.

The figures from the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) support what the specialist said, since they indicate that January to May 2023 just a 10.38% of men attended care for the first time preventive consultation in family planning, which include temporary and permanent contraceptives.

In women the percentage reached 89.62%.

“There is no awareness that pregnancy is a couple thing. So there are men who say: ‘if she doesn’t want to get pregnant, let her drink pills or implant‘”, says gynecologist Doris Beltrán, who warns that the most effective method is the condombecause it not only prevents pregnancies but it is the only method that protects against sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

Also, being the condom a method of external use it is much less invasive to the body than pills or implants that are designed just for women.

“There is a mixture of machismo and ignorance. In fact, family planning is always focused with information on the woman and not on the couple”, adds Beltrán.

young people who plan

According to the National Directorate for Health Promotion/Internal Management of Sexual Health and Reproductive Health, women and men between 20 and 24 years old are the ones who register the most first consultations for contraceptive methods from 2022 to May 2023.

Regarding the number of cares for first family planning consultations for the year 2022, it was identified that the 91.87% were women and 8.13% men.

Detail. Number of cares for the first preventive consultation in family planning that include temporary and permanent contraceptives provided to people between the ages of 10 and 49 in MSP establishments.

Situation by provinces

pichincha heads the list of provinces where there are more requests for contraceptive methods. they follow him Guayas, Esmeraldas, Tungurahua and Los Ríos. While the provinces where fewer applications are received are Galapagos and Cañar.

free birth control

“Age, ethnicity, sex, sex-gender identity, migratory status, level of education are not, in any case, conditions to provide information and access a contraceptive method,” says the MSP.

Those who wish to access these methods must follow a protocol (see box), to protect order in health centers.

types of birth control

There are at least five types of contraceptives (see box) that the population can access. The goal of the state is to avoid the transmission of sexual diseases as well as unwanted pregnancies.

However, there are methods that cannot be accessed without prior consultation. These are the long-range ones, like implants or injectables.

But there are other methods that can only be accessed by going to the health centers, such as condoms (there are even dispensers) or the morning-after pill (which is not a preventive method, but an emergency one), which it should be taken up to 72 hours after sexual intercourse.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends double protection, that is, do not stop using a condom despite having an implant or injectable method, since only the condom prevents contracting a sexually transmitted disease. (AVV)

types of birth control

Implants Injectables Birth control pills Condoms (male female) Copper T

Definitive methods (ligation and vasectomy).

* Oral Emergency Contraception: morning after pill

Protocol

Health services

Scheduling through the institutional telephone line 171 (option 2) or by spontaneous demand, that is Approaching the health facility to request an appointment.

