Despite the fact that the commitment of the illegal armed groups that agreed to a bilateral ceasefire with the Government since January 1 is reduced only to not carrying out offensive actions against the Public Force nor the civilian population, official figures that he knew THE NEW CENTURY show that they are still active in drug trafficking.

The Government holds a bilateral ceasefire with the dissidents, the Second Marquetalia, the ‘Gulf Clan’ and ‘Los Pachenca’

So far this year the Army has confiscated 480 kilograms of cocaine, 1,626 kilograms of marijuana, 15,805 kilograms of coca leaf, 1,912 kilograms of coca base, 11,201 gallons of coca base in process, 1,298 gallons of coca paste in process, 13,612 gallons of liquid chemical precursors and 13,612 kilograms of solid precursors.

Troops also destroyed five laboratories for cocaine processing and 109 coca leaf seedbeds for this illegal armed group.

The troops seized 19,656 kilograms of coca leaf, 457 kilograms of coca base, 11,157 gallons of coca base in process, 1,097 gallons of chemical inputs, and 6,636 kilograms of solid precursors from the Second Marquetalia. They also destroyed 75 laboratories for the alkaloid process and 200 seedbeds.

From the so-called ‘Clan del Golfo’, the forces of order seized 80.6 kilograms of cocaine, 81.7 kilograms of marijuana, 952 kilograms of coca leaf, 608.3 kilograms of coca base, 15.35 kilograms of paste of coca, 2,475 gallons of coca base in process, 3,233 gallons of coca paste in process, 202,255 kilograms of solid chemical precursors and 863 gallons of chemical products for the alkaloid process.

They also destroyed 28 laboratories for the cocaine process and 17 seedbeds.

In the case of the ELN, the Government is carrying out the second cycle of peace negotiations in Mexico, without reaching a bilateral ceasefire agreement so far, although the parties are holding talks in this regard.

The Public Force has seized the ELN, so far this year, 1,055 kilograms of cocaine, 10.5 kilograms of marijuana, 10,400 kilograms of coca leaf, 198.6 kilograms of coca base, 459 gallons of coca leaf in process, 7,378 gallons of coca base in process, 1,245 gallons of coca paste in process, while they have seized 14,312 gallons of liquid chemical precursors and 7,070 solid kilograms.

Likewise, the troops destroyed a total of eight kitchens for the ELN for the process of cocaine hydrochloride, 42 for coca base paste, and 88 seedbeds.

clashes

The figures from the authorities on area control operations this year also show that in the bilateral ceasefire, in development of the “Plan Ayacucho”, the troops of the National Army have sustained 17 combats, while at the same time managing to destroy 121 warehouses. illegal weapons and the neutralization of 121 explosive devices.

Four terrorist actions were also neutralized and irregular migration mission plans frustrated.

In development of this plan, official information records that “the Military Forces continue to strengthen new solid strategies in an effort to counteract this scourge (drug trafficking) and due to the dispute that is taking place for the illegal control of these illegal economies.”

On the other hand, the official information gives an account of the violence of which members of the Public Force are victims at the hands of criminal groups. From January 1 to date, 14 members of the Police and five members of the National Army have been assassinated, and another 18 members of the military have been injured.

MWhile in combat, 12 elements of the ELN, a member of the ‘Clan del Golfo’ and one of ‘Los Pachenca’ were killed.

Also in the development of the military and police operations, 31 elements of the ELN, 107 from the ‘Clan del Golfo’, four from ‘Los Pachenca’, 44 from the dissidents and 20 from the Second Marquetalia have been captured in the indicated period.

On the other hand, it was reported that 26 members of the ‘Clan del Golfo’ voluntarily appeared before the authorities; one from the ELN; 43 from the dissidences and 24 from the Second Marquetalia.