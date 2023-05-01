Despite contributing to economic prosperity, workers are facing problems, the president said

President of the country Dr. Arif Alvi says that despite contributing to the economic prosperity, the workers are facing many problems.

Web Desk: President of the country Dr. Arif Alvi said in his message regarding the Labor Day that I pay tribute to the workers on May Day, despite contributing to the economic prosperity, the workers are facing many problems.

He said that workers are facing problems like unsafe environment, unfair labor practices and low wages, insecurity, harassment of women at workplace.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said that Pakistan has a large labor force and youth, federal and provincial governments should continue efforts to provide skills and measures for the welfare of workers.