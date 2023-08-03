Despite defeat against Morocco, Colombia qualifies for the round of 16

Colombia achieved its long-awaited qualification to the round of 16 in first place in Group H despite a surprise 1-0 loss to debutant Morocco, who also advanced to the second round.

That result, added to Germany’s draw with South Korea, sealed the elimination of the European team, one of the favorites to lift the cup in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

In the round of 16, Colombia will face Jamaica and Morocco will clash against France, both games next Tuesday, August 8.

Ahnisa Lahmari scored the Moroccan goal at the end of the first half by connecting a penalty rejected by the Colombian goalkeeper Catalina Pérez.

The Moroccans burst into joy with hugs and tears when, after their match, they learned of Germany’s equalizer in Brisbane.

Once again, the Colombian fans made themselves felt at the Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, where they cheered non-stop for the “Powerpuff Girls”.

Colombia arrived in Perth with qualification within reach, after two consecutive victories against South Korea and Germany.

Morocco tried to impose their game by controlling Colombia’s key pieces, and it was not until minute 10 that the South Americans had their first chance to score with a break from Mayra Ramírez.

By then, the Moroccan Ibtissam Jraidi had already had two chances against goalkeeper Catalina Pérez on quick counterattacks.

Close marking to Caicedo

Linda Caicedo, a key player in the Colombian offensive gear, always had two rivals on her when she tried to work her magic with the ball.

With defensive order, the Moroccans was a sign that they were not willing to leave with another win like the 6-0 that Germany gave them in their first duel.

And they were daring to go on the attack when they managed to wrest the ball from the Colombians, with a more experienced and renowned team.

At the end of the first half, Caicedo was able to escape from his guards and after a run down the right flank, he took a cross to the head of Leicy Santos, who finished it off over the crossbar.

Soon after, Daniela Arias brought down Jraidi inside the box and conceded a penalty that was taken by captain Ghizlane Chebbak. Goalkeeper Pérez parried and Lahmari arrived in time to convert the goal.

Caicedo moved to the left wing in the second half, a change that the Colombian team has made in recent games in search of space to lead his team’s attacks.

But the Moroccans were not willing to give up a millimeter of space on their defensive wall.

The cry of “yes we can” began to resound in the stands, while the Colombians fought unsuccessfully to reverse the adverse score.

