Despite the early age, the alert continues in Dosquebradas

In Dosquebradas, insecurity rates rise to 140% compared to 2022.

With the presence of officials from the Mayor’s Office of Dosquebradas, the National Police, the Prosecutor’s Office, the Army, the Attorney General’s Office, the Ombudsman’s Office and the Departmental Committee for Victims, an important plenary session was held at the Municipal Council premises, where The main issue was the insecurity problem that the industrial municipality faces today, since the high crime rate that has been occurring so far in 2023 is evident.

There are several plenary sessions in which security in Dosquebradas is exposed as an issue that arouses great frustration among the corporations of the Municipal Council and the citizens, who attend hoping that forceful actions will be taken by the entities in charge, especially, by the municipal administration, which today bears part of the responsibility for this considerable rise in the rate of insecurity.

Dosquebradas a chaos

It is important to mention that there is great concern related to the small number of police officers that have a presence in the municipality of Dosquebradas, which does not exceed 180 uniformed officers, and who are in charge of ensuring the safety of more than 250,000 inhabitants. So far this year, two early warnings have been made, which highlights the complexity of the issue for the municipality, since given the low presence of institutions, the real needs of citizens are not met.

In this sense, and taking into account the entry of the new commander of the metropolitan area, Colonel Alexandra Díaz Gómez, the councilors shared an X-ray of the current state of Dosquebradas in which, with great concern, an increase is denoted in the rates of robberies, thefts and homicides.

Thus, some of the councilors of the municipality of Dosquebradas opened their microphones to express their uneasiness in the face of an early warning with great shortcomings and in the face of a notable absence on the part of the municipal administration regarding the acts of criminality that prevail in the city.

This is what the corporations said

“The issue of insecurity is not something new, it is an issue that has been going on for more than 16 years, the increase in pots is 300% every year, the increase in consumption goes without saying, the mayor does nothing for security, never He has gone out to a media outlet to say that he is concerned about the security in the municipality of Dosquebradas, if he has sent a letter to the National Government, to the Ministry of Defense requesting an increase in the foot of force, he has never done so,” the councilor pointed out. , Miguel Rave.

For his part, councilor Felipe García said that: “the municipality awarded Colonel Raúl Gallego with the medal for progress, the highest distinction that this city has for the colonel who left the municipality of Dosquebradas with the highest crime figures, it is a lack of respect for the two Quebradenses and that’s why I brought this poster of the mayor is missing, but not in a way of mockery but in a way of respect for the citizenry, it is that when you are missing from such an important position you do not realize of what happens in the city”.

Some citizens on the street state that these corporations do nothing and that nothing is happening here, since 2016 when I held this seat and until this year, which will be my last in the Municipal Council, I have been denouncing what other councilors have also denounced in this city, Libertadores, Los Alpes, La Soledad, Pueblo Sol, San Diego, Guadualito, Granada, El Ensueño, Violetas, Las Vegas, Otún, El Balso but also the Alto del Nudo and Las Marcadas mountains, have the presence of micro-trafficking pots.” , added Robert Sánchez, councilor of the municipality.

However, some citizens also expressed their uneasiness in the face of the lack of forceful actions regarding the way in which criminal gangs operate in the interior, where words such as micro-trafficking and drug trafficking, mountain range, ringleaders, extortion, and others, were key in the development of the discussion. Likewise, it was recognized that the support of the police institution is essential in the fight against the sale of substances, especially heroin, a factor that significantly affects these insecurity rates and is directly related to the situation of homeless people. and to the imprisonment of children and young people from vulnerable neighborhoods.

Two events stand out from this session, which have caused a stir at the municipal level and which are transcending regional and national limits. The campaigns “Disappeared” by opposition councilor Felipe García, and “Police commander wanted for Dosquebradas” led by citizen representative Jaime Gutiérrez; both addressed to an alleged lack of authority.

Given

In total, in Dosquebradas (19) narcotics outlets have been identified, (12) under the domain of the cordillera organized criminal structure and (7) are independent.

Given

So far in 2023, 26 homicides have occurred in Dosquebradas, an increase of 16 people compared to 2022, where there were 10 and only four months have passed.

Opinions

Roberto Jimenez

Councilor of Dosquebradas

“We all spoke, we all gave our opinion, we all said that we felt about Dosquebradas, what happens is that one wants many things here, one comes here with many illusions and we all want to do good because they bring us and those who invite us are the votes of people, unfortunately those who give the orders are others who are above us, Colonel I do ask for at least one without taking the importance of the others, but that pot of heroin is what has all those boys wandering around the city, they are the ones that became rodents to us”.

jamie gutierrez

Human Rights Defender

“Ungovernability and insecurity, apart from all the other issues we have, this city is governed by the Cordillera criminal group, a group that was inherited by the Bolívar central block, led by Carlos Jiménez ‘Macaco’, which was evidenced in early warning 003 of 2022 and this was collected by early alert 001 of 2023, which were issued by the Ombudsman’s Office, we welcome the fact that other voices have joined the voices of two Human Rights defenders, and other councilors who They come timidly manifesting and others who do not, I don’t know if they have debts with them “

José Hely Hernández

Councilor of Dosquebradas

“The situation of insecurity for this corporation and the community in which our municipality is located is obviously worrying, although it is true that the Police, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Secretary of Government have not made the great effort each one within the constitutional role and legal, the results today are far from giving us back the long-awaited tranquility and today we see how strangely more street dwellers and more criminal gangs have been increasing, I perceive that the Secretary of Government goes one way and the Police on the other, nor do they responsibilities”.