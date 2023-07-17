Despite the falls, three ‘beetles’ survive in the Tour de France

With one week to go, Colombian cycling was left with only three riders due to the abandonment this Sunday of Daniel Martínez (Ineos), who did not start, after being the victim of a collective fall on Saturday at the start of the fourteenth stage. .

Also, the surviving ‘beetles’ have had to deal with falls. Yesterday Egan was involved in one and Rigoberto Urán, who was part of the escaped group, also rolled on the pavement.

“Unfortunately, Daniel Martínez did not start in the fifteenth stage after the fall he suffered in yesterday’s stage. After undergoing medical examinations by the team doctor, symptoms of concussion were detected,” Ineos reported on Twitter.

“Dani will begin the team’s protocol for concussion recovery, before receiving permission to run again,” adds the text on the social network.

In that same fall on Saturday, at the beginning of the stage, one of the victims was another Colombian, Esteban Chaves (EF Education), who after getting up from the bike ran a few kilometers, before finally giving up.

A subsequent statement from the EF Education team reported a clavicular injury to Chaves.

With these two casualties, Colombian cycling keeps Egan Bernal (Ineos), Rigoberto Urán (EF Education) and Rigoberto Urán (Astana) on the Tour.

Meanwhile, the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo) continues to dominate the duel of titans in this Tour de France against the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE). The Nordic cyclist kept the yellow jersey yesterday in a second alpine stage in which the Dutchman Wout Poels (Bahrain) won.

It was a happy day for Vingegaard, who kept the lead of 10 seconds over Pogacar, and also for Poels, who gave the Netherlands the first stage victory in this Tour and the second for his team, after the victory of the Spanish Pello on Tuesday. Bilbao.

Poels won the second of the four alpine days, between Les Gets and Saint Gervais Mont Blanc, of 179 km, with five climbs, three of them first category.

The Danish leader entered the stage in seventeenth position, 6 minutes and 6 seconds behind Poels, just behind his rival for the final victory, the Slovenian Tadej Pocagar (UAE), who was 16th and who continues to escort him in the general classification, to 10 seconds.

The flu will enjoy the second day of rest today and from tomorrow the final week. The alpine stage, an individual time trial of 22.4 km can be decisive at that short difference of ten seconds.

“I already saw the layout of the time trial in May, but I’m going to see it again on Monday and surely on Tuesday too. It’s very short, but I like short time trials. It is sometimes difficult to find a rhythm on tracks of this distance, but I like that there are many changes of pace”, explained the Dane.

For his part, Pogacar has high hopes for the time trial.

“There will be differences in the timing. And then there is the other alpine stage on Wednesday, with one of the toughest climbs in the world (Col de la Loze). Tomorrow and Wednesday will be decisive”, said the Slovenian.

For his part, the Dutch winner of the day achieved the first victory of his career in the Tour at the age of 35.

“Is incredible. It is my tenth Tour. When you are a child you dream about this. I dont believe it. One is a cyclist to achieve things like that. I’m proud,” said Poels, who moved up to 31st overall.

Poels took victory after leaving behind his two breakaway companions, the Belgian Wout Van Aert (Jumbo) and the Spanish Marc Soler (UAE), shortly before the ascent of the last two ports of the day, Cote des Amerands , second, and Saint Germain Mont Blanc, first, where the goal was.

The Spanish Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos) was able to maintain third place overall, despite losing some time compared to Vingegaard and Pogacar, entering 19th, 6:42 behind Poels.

The best Colombian in the stage was Rigoberto Urán (EF Education), who was 15th and is 78th overall./ENS-AFP

