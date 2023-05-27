Despite the recent rain and snowfalls, the percentage of filling the dams is about 32 percent

It seems that the recent rains witnessed by a number of regions of the Kingdom were not reflected in the required manner on the level of the country’s water reserves, as the latest update of the dams’ situation, published by the Ministry of Equipment and Water yesterday, Friday, revealed that the dams’ filling rate amounted to 32.3 percent, compared to 33.3 percent. Recorded during the same period last year, which confirms the declining trend of water resources in the country.

The volume of water stored in the various 62 dams in the Kingdom amounted to about 5.208 billion cubic meters this year, compared to 5.382 billion cubic meters last year, out of 16.122.6 billion cubic meters as a total capacity of the dams built so far.

According to the announced figures, the capacity of the four major dams in the Kingdom is experiencing a frightening decline, as the Al-Wahda Dam, which is the largest in the country, with a capacity of 3 billion and 522.3 million cubic meters, recorded a filling rate estimated at only 56.5 percent, or about 1.988 billion. 6 million cubic meters this year, compared to one billion and 960 million cubic meters in 2022, thus achieving a slight improvement.

As for the Al-Masirah Dam, it witnessed a significant decline of nearly 50 percent compared to the previous year, as the dam, which has a capacity of two billion and 657 million cubic meters, has a filling rate of only 3.6 percent, or 95.3 million cubic meters, which is the weakest percentage compared to the rest of the dam. Major dams, at a time when last year recorded a filling rate of 7.4 percent, or about 174 million cubic meters.

For its part, the Bain El Ouidan dam, with an estimated capacity of one billion and 215 million cubic meters, achieved a filling rate of 18.5 percent, achieving a slight recovery compared to last year, as the filling rate during this period of the year did not exceed 12.9 percent, or 156 million cubic meters. In contrast to the 225 million cubic meters recorded this year.

While the percentage of filling the Idris I Dam, which is the fifth largest dam in the Kingdom, with a capacity of one billion and 129.6 cubic meters, is 24.3 percent, with a stock of 274.8 million cubic meters, which has decreased significantly compared to last year, as it was Its filling rate is estimated at 45.8 percent, equivalent to 516.9 million cubic meters, a figure that reflects the reality of the declining water situation in the Kingdom.