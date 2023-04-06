Although their position in the Colombian league is acceptable and the balance of Paulo Autuori’s team is above average, the Atlético Nacional fans are extremely demanding and for them, the Copa Libertadores is a priority. Today he did not like his presentation in Argentina at all.

Although they finally won the victory, today the green team from Antioquia did not have its best presentation in Argentine territory against Patronato: the same team that many celebrated in the draw for being second category, Today made it quite difficult for the Colombians who found themselves with the score down for most of the game.

This has made Atlético Nacional the focus of criticism today: They point to the Brazilian technical director for his approaches and choice of payroll that leave a tasteless among the green fans.

Criticism rains down on Paulo Autuori, DT of Nacional

A dressing room goal by Mateo Levato put Nacional in trouble, which is currently partial leader of group H waiting for what happens between Melgar from Peru and Olimpia from Paraguay.

On social networks, Paulo Autuori took all the criticism. The coach’s frustration was evident and in the broadcast he seemed inexpressive, surprised by the level of his players on the field. “If Nacional loses tonight, Auturoi you have to go Like this, without turning around”, said the renowned Q’Hubo journalist, Juancho Serrano.

Should I follow Paulo Autuori in Nacional?

They even assure that it is the worst National of the last decade: “Possibly the worst Nacional squad in the last 10 years. And that there was a team whose striker was Duarte. coincidentally with Auturoi, also. Casually?”.

Another fan says that each game, the team’s game worsens: “I have nothing personal against Auturoi as I have had with a lot of coaches that Nacional has had but today it is evident that his stage as DT is over, it is an offense that in so many months the team that directs each game plays worse than the previous one ”.

However, although everyone thought they were going to lose, Nacional brought out the chaste, the mystic cup and came back from a game that had lost in Argentina. This is like a lifeline for Paulo Autuori but it will depend on his continuing good results, his permanence at the club. Is it better to correct winning?