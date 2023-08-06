Desplastifik race your city exceeds 4 thousand registered

In the first week of the process, the fourth edition exceeded the number of registrations for the 2018 and 2019 versions.

This is how the registration goes fourth race Desplastifik your city. barely a week after Mayor Virna Johnson opened registrations for the fourth Desplastifik tu ciudad racethe process accounts for a total of 4,113 people registered to participate.

This year, the registration process that can be done at the Dadsa headquarters, located at carrera 13 #29-76 – Bavaria, and at the 500 Years Megalibraryor through the Dadsa’s official page has exceeded in a weekthe number of participants of the first edition of 2018which had 2,200 runners and its second edition in 2019 that was 4,009 people.

The foregoing demonstrates that the Governments of Change have institutionalized this competition in the agenda and the heart of the Samaria every year, after its start in 2018 with the project ‘Plasticize your city’ led by the leadership of the Dadsa.

This year it is expected to reach 10,000 participantssurpassing the third edition in 2022, which collected 150,000 plastic bottles from 5,000 registered.

Up to the headquarters of Dadsa, Alfonso Guerrero arrived, who with the code that the web page ww.dadsa.gov.co threw at him, and its 20 bottles, formalized his registration to the race.

Alfonso was runner-up in the reduced mobility category of the previous version of the competition and on this occasion will try to reach the first place. “I invite everyone to participate in this race in which the District Mayor’s Office not only thinks about healthy recreation, but also helps to preserve the environment,” said the registered contestant.

For his part, until Megalibrary 500 Years, Danilsa Beatriz Rojas arrivedmember of the club Move Samario of the Sports Center, who claimed to be collecting the bottles to attend the fourth version with their companions of the career.

“It is a healthy space that invites us to practice sports and take care of the environment, which is why we all want to participate,” he said.

The registration process is divided into several stages.: First of all, from July 26 to August 8, people who register must present 20 plastic bottles; later, between August 9 and August 23, Those interested must bring 30 plastic bottles and from August 24 to September 7they will complete their registration with 40 bottles.

