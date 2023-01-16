Petro’s government has shown itself with the insurmountable conviction that in Colombia, before them, there have been no intelligent or purposeful rulers. For this reason, they despise everything that has been done and have the courage to overthrow everything in order to do it all over again, with the promise that it will be better. So far they only propose to destroy; no one, not even themselves, is clear about what they will do. They improvise in the creation of the new world; but forcefully they destroy what we have.

More than 70 generals are removed from some armed forces that are recognized as among the most prominent on the continent, they announce notes on the resumes for those who are not effective in preventing the actions of criminals, and housing subsidies are lowered. What is the proposal to reform the forces? The only thing known is the bad idea of ​​turning the police into a force under the control of a political ministry (which Colombia already had and was forced to correct) and they intend to change the alliances we had with the US army for relations with that of Venezuela.

In hydrocarbons where we have excelled despite not being large producers; They led us to suspend oil and gas exploration, with the promise to buy them in Venezuela. We will lose energy sovereignty, we will lose jobs and income to start financing the dictatorship of Venezuela. This decision does nothing for us; destroys a sector without environmental or economic justification.

In terms of health, we still do not know what they intend to do; but they are explicit, yes, in their intention to destroy the EPS and with them the system we have today. They are not at all moved by the results we have obtained, nothing matters to them about the satisfaction of citizens with access to health.

We lack a lot in pension matters; but to solve the problem of coverage, they propose that we irresponsibly aggravate the sustainability of the system. It is not only irresponsible but dramatic what it can mean in fiscal terms.

Faced with the galloping inflation in the world and the increase in food prices -caused in the first instance by the national strike promoted by the opposition- they appear with the idea of ​​healthy taxes on the food consumed by the poorest strata of our population.

For the criminals they assure that there will be no extradition, no fumigation, no bombers. Nothing that was done will be done; because they declare the fight against drugs a failure. We also don’t know yet what they will do. They offer us everything new. Armed groups in negotiations, as well as drug traffickers, and criminals. No more jails, delinquents who are not in jail, but are released during the day. In addition to salary offers and impunity for those on the front line. They improvise to such an extent that they decree bilateral ceasefires, which unilaterally leave the State quiet, since the illegal groups are unaware of the supposed agreement. They talk about legalizing or regularizing cocaine without taking international contexts into account and ceasing all action against the regulations, soon the results of the exaggerated growth of the business will be seen.

They talk about economic growth and the national industry, but they hate the productive sector that exists. They want to demolish these entrepreneurs so that others can emerge, and in other sectors. Of course, they have not proposed a line of industrial policy, but they approved a tax reform that will not only raise the prices of everything, but will reduce the competitiveness of national companies.

The Petro Government is made up of the prophets of the post-apocalypse: They arrived in a country where there was nothing; as they say; and the government is going to leave, destroying everything that existed.

I hope they reconsider and build on what has been built.