Status: 03/20/2023 5:00 p.m
The Desy research center in Bahrenfeld signed a new international cooperation agreement on Monday. Partner is an institute for innovation and transfer in Chicago in the USA, the Discovery Partners Institute. Researchers should be supported in bringing their ideas to market faster. Both institutions also want to jointly market new technologies.
