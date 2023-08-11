Details and Schedule for August Payment of US Social Security Benefits

US Social Security Administration Announces Schedule for August Payments

The US Social Security Administration (SSA) has released details regarding the August payments for retirees. The schedule outlines the age ranges and corresponding payment dates for beneficiaries. It is crucial for individuals to be aware of these dates to ensure they do not miss out on their collection.

On August 3, the SSA made payments to individuals who receive Supplemental Security Income. This includes adults who retired before 1997, both within and outside the US territory. As the next payment approaches, many citizens are eager to know when they will receive their benefits and who will be eligible for them. The SSA has confirmed that retirees can expect their social benefits during the third week of August.

The next payment from the United States Social Security Administration will commence on Wednesday, August 16. This payment will be made to those born between the 11th and 20th of that month, according to the SSA schedule. The amount recipients will receive depends on their retirement age and the contributions they made during their working years.

In August, the United States Social Security will pay a maximum of $4,555 to beneficiaries. The specific amount each citizen will receive is determined by their retirement age and the extent of their contributions throughout their working life. Individuals who retired at age 62 can expect a monthly payment of $2,572, while those who retired at 67 may receive up to $3,627. Retirees who retired at 70 years old or later could receive a maximum monthly payment of $4,555.

The final payment for August is scheduled for Wednesday, August 23, and will include individuals born after the 21st of each month. It is important for recipients to mark this date on their calendars to ensure they do not miss out on their benefits.

As the SSA continues to carry out its payments according to the predetermined schedule, retirees can rest assured that their social benefits will be disbursed on time.

