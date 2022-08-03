



On August 3, Beijing held the 383rd press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronavirus pneumonia.Photo by Yin Xingyun of People’s Daily Online

People’s NetworkBeijing, August 3 (Yin Xingyun) On August 3, at the 383rd press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronavirus pneumonia in Beijing, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, announced that at 0:00 on August 3 As of 15:00, a new case of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection in Beijing has been transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment, and relevant risk points and personnel have been placed under control. The relevant information is hereby notified as follows:

The infected person was found through social nucleic acid screening and now lives in the second district of Dongguan, Longshan Street, Huairou District. On August 1st, he took the G1557 train to Beijing. After arriving in Beijing, he underwent a normalized nucleic acid test, and the report was negative. On August 2, the nucleic acid test was performed again, and the health treasure pop-up window was found, that is, the nucleic acid detection point of the pop-up personnel was tested. The report was positive on August 3, and the asymptomatic infection was diagnosed on the same day.

Liu Xiaofeng introduced that the infected person wore a mask during the whole process on the way back to Beijing. After arriving in Beijing, he conducted a nucleic acid test as soon as possible, and took the initiative to report to the community, which bought time for early detection and disposal of the epidemic. It is advocated here that people entering and returning to Beijing should take the initiative to conduct nucleic acid testing in a timely manner according to regulations, wear masks scientifically, and minimize contact with others before the nucleic acid test results are released.

Remind the general public and friends to earnestly perform personal epidemic prevention responsibilities, insist not to travel or travel to medium and high-risk areas and areas where confirmed cases are reported, conduct nucleic acid testing according to regulations, and strictly implement epidemic prevention such as scanning code and temperature measurement when entering communities (villages) and public places. measure. Please take the initiative to report to the community and unit immediately those who have an intersection with the officially announced case activity trajectory, those who enter and return to Beijing from risk areas, and who have received calls from CDCs at all levels in other provinces (cities, counties, districts) to inform them that they are close contacts. , hotels, etc., and cooperate with various prevention and control measures such as centralized isolation, home isolation, health monitoring, and nucleic acid testing.