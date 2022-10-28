Details of 10 new local confirmed cases and 15 local asymptomatic infections were announced in Nanjing, Jiangsu yesterday

According to the report of the CCTV news client, according to the release of the Jiangsu Provincial Health and Health Commission on October 28, from 0-24:00 on October 27, 2022, 10 local confirmed cases were diagnosed in Nanjing (1 case was an asymptomatic infection converted to a confirmed case, 4 15 cases of local asymptomatic infection were diagnosed (7 cases were found in centralized isolation points, 6 cases were found in community screening, 2 cases were found in community screening) found for home isolation).

2 confirmed cases imported from abroad were diagnosed.

The above confirmed cases and asymptomatic infections have been closed-loop transferred to designated medical institutions for isolation treatment or isolation medical management, and the current situation is stable.

Local confirmed cases

Case 1: Changed from a previously diagnosed asymptomatic infection to a confirmed case, mild.

Case 2: It is a self-driving person passing through the Nanjing Expressway Service Area, and the person in the same car is a positive infected person who is assisted by a field investigation. On October 19, the closed-loop transfer from the East Lushan service area of ​​the Changshen Expressway to the centralized isolation point, the nucleic acid test was positive on the 26th, and a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia was diagnosed on the 27th, mild.

Case 3: Living in the dormitory of construction site C3, Crossing the River Channel, Xianxin Road, Qixia District, the nucleic acid test was positive on October 26, and a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia was diagnosed on the 27th, mild.

Case 4: He lives in Heyuan Community, Yaohua Street, Qixia District, and has been closed in the community since October 26. The nucleic acid test was positive on the 27th, and he was diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia on the same day, mild.

Case 5: Living in the Hengtong Center of Nanjing Economic and Technological Development Zone, the nucleic acid test was positive on October 27, and he was diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia on the same day, mild.

Case 6: Lives in Yanwu Garden, Maigaoqiao Street, Qixia District. Since October 26, the community has been closed and controlled. On the 27th, the nucleic acid test was positive. On the same day, he was diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia, mild.

Case 7: Living in the dormitory of the freight yard of Yaohuamen Station of Railway Freight in Qixia District, centralized isolation began on October 25, the nucleic acid test was positive on the 27th, and a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia was diagnosed on the same day, mild.

Case 8: Living in the West District of Yicheng, Maigaoqiao Street, Qixia District, the nucleic acid test was positive on October 27, and it was diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia on the same day, mild.

Cases 9-10: Live in the dormitory of the freight yard of Yaohuamen Station of Railway Freight in Qixia District. Centralized isolation began on October 25. The nucleic acid test was positive on the 27th, and a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia was diagnosed on the same day, mild.

Local asymptomatic infections

Asymptomatic infected person 1: Living in Shanshuiyuan, Yanjiang New Town, Yanziji Street, Qixia District, the nucleic acid test was positive on October 26, and an asymptomatic infection was diagnosed on the 27th.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 2: Lives in Yanwu Garden, Maigaoqiao Street, Qixia District, and has been closed in the community since October 26. The nucleic acid test was positive on the 27th, and an asymptomatic infection was diagnosed on the same day.

Asymptomatic infected person 3: Lives in Yansheng Garden, Maigaoqiao Street, Qixia District, and has been closed in the community since October 26. The nucleic acid test was positive on the 27th, and an asymptomatic infection was diagnosed on the same day.

Asymptomatic infected person 4: Living in Yueguiyuan, Yaohua Street, Qixia District, the nucleic acid test was positive on October 27, and the asymptomatic infection was diagnosed on the same day.

Asymptomatic infected person 5: Living in Jixiang Villa, Yanziji Street, Qixia District, the nucleic acid test was positive on October 27, and the asymptomatic infection was diagnosed on the same day.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 6: Lives in Heyuan Community, Yaohua Street, Qixia District. The nucleic acid test was positive on October 27 and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection on the same day.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 7: Lives in Shangcheng Scenic Beiyuan, Yaohua Street, Qixia District. The nucleic acid test was positive on October 27 and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection on the same day.

Asymptomatic infected person 8-14: Lives in the dormitory of the freight yard of Yaohuamen Station of Railway Freight in Qixia District. Centralized isolation began on October 25. The nucleic acid test was positive on the 27th, and an asymptomatic infection was diagnosed on the same day.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 15: Lives in Yansheng Garden, Maigaoqiao Street, Qixia District. The nucleic acid test was positive on October 27 and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection on the same day.

The above-mentioned confirmed cases and asymptomatic infected persons’ main activity trajectories in Ningxia, involving key areas and risk points, have been previously notified.

Overseas imported confirmed cases

Case 1: Departing from Japan, closed-loop isolation management began after entry, the nucleic acid test was positive on October 27, and a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia was diagnosed on the same day, mild.

Case 2: Departing from Hong Kong, China, closed-loop isolation management began after entry, the nucleic acid test was positive on October 27, and a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia was diagnosed on the same day, mild.