The Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports confirmed that “schoolgirls and pupils in the primary corps in rural areas benefit from the nutritional meal supplement,” explaining that “the management of school restaurants in primary education is ensured by two committees in the regional directorates, who carry out integrated tasks; The first committee is regional and the other local.

In a written answer to a question by Parliamentarian Fatima Al-Tamni “regarding school canteens and similar violations,” the ministry explained that “the local committee supervising school feeding management selects female and male beneficiaries on the basis of objective criteria.” enumerating them in “priority for the first levels of the primary wire; priority for females at all levels; Distance factor (more than 3 km): the student’s health condition (having a disability…), as well as the material and social situation of the student’s family (orphan, poor, middle or well-to-do family…)”.

“A grant of 900 dirhams is approved for each pupil (a) for every three months with regard to the grant for a lunch meal in school restaurants in the secondary school, and two dirhams have been allocated for each student (a) per day for the meal supplement in the primary school,” the same written answer that is available is provided. Hespress on a copy of it.

Data and indicators

The total cost allocated to food and overnight stay services in boarding schools and food in school restaurants has cost, according to the Ministry of National Education, an amount of approximately one billion and 800 million dirhams, for the current school season (2022-2023).

Among the total number of beneficiaries and beneficiaries of the school feeding service for the current school season 2022-2023, which is approximately 1,429,722, their percentage in rural areas amounted to 95%, with a total of 1,355,794 beneficiaries, and female beneficiaries represent half of them (50 %) with a total of 716 thousand and 289 beneficiaries.

The total number of operating school restaurants with which this service was launched (since the beginning of the season) has reached – according to the same source – about 5,586, including 5,395 school restaurants in rural areas.

The Ministry did not hide within the same answer, which bore the signature of Chakib Benmoussa, that “the system of managing the feeding service has known several shortcomings,” despite the “important transformations that school feeding services have witnessed in boarding departments and school canteens, since the beginning of their adoption in public educational institutions in the Kingdom.” The increasing number of educational institutions, as well as female students and beneficiary students, or at the level of the approved management patterns, such as the system of deals-the framework that was launched starting in 2004.

“New administrative system”

In order to overcome the “constraints and deficiencies in the system currently in force,” which is represented, according to the document, in “the multiplicity of suppliers and the multiplicity of deals according to supply materials, as well as the weakness of services resulting from the lack of qualified human resources.” In its answer, the ministry revealed that it had adopted a “new management system related to management.” Commissioner to serve school feeding in boarding schools and school restaurants.

According to the ministry’s answer, “This new pattern aims to achieve two main goals: the first is to reduce the number of approved deals in the preparation, preparation and serving of meals (bread deal, meat deal, chicken and eggs deal, vegetables and fruits deal, foodstuffs deal, spice deal, gas deal and cooking deal … and include them) In a single deal (the grafted service deal), while the second aims to establish a healthy food culture based on respect for the students’ right to good and balanced nutrition and a healthy diet.

This new method of managing the school feeding service, which was tested in a first stage in some educational institutions in the Souss-Massa region, relies on transferring the school feeding service in the relevant boarding houses and school restaurants to a private and specialized company within a contractual framework (a framework deal), according to which the company that owns the deal undertakes to: Among other things, by “compliance with quality standards, diversification and balance of meals, while respecting safety and hygiene rules throughout the food chain.”

The “new indirect management pattern” provides for “the delivery of meals that must conform to today’s menu in the weekly food program, and with the requirements specified in the book of special conditions by the director and general guard of the interior, as well as those charged with material, financial and accounting management in the educational institution.”

The ministry enumerated the “advantages of this new pattern” in “reducing the cost of feeding service after assembly in one frame deal,” and “improving the quality of meals,” as well as “managing human resources and rationalizing administrative time, as well as addressing and overcoming previous management difficulties.”

‘Follow closely’

This comes in the midst of the recent discussion at the beginning of the month of Ramadan, following “the circulation of pictures that documented breakfast tables for male and female inmates of some of the internal departments of the Ministry of National Education or homes for boys and girls that are run by civil associations, sometimes in partnership with other bodies.” This sparked widespread controversy among the pioneers of social networking sites.

The activists also circulated these pictures (attributed to one of the boarding schools in the Settat region), expressing “regret and dissatisfaction with the quality and quantity of meals provided, as well as the conditions for serving them and the utensils used.”

As for the “students’ protests in several regions,” the ministry confirmed that “this matter was clarified by some of the concerned regional directorates that male and female students benefit from the meals according to the quality and amounts specified in the carrying books, and the directors of educational institutions, and those charged with financial, material and accounting management, carry out permanent and continuous monitoring.” For the meals provided, whether in terms of quantity or quality, and the extent to which they comply with the conditions specified in the duty books.

The regional directorates also follow up, the same source continues, “the progress of work in all boarding departments and school canteens, and they intervene to correct any imbalance to enable female students and students who benefit from the appropriate conditions that allow them to follow their studies well; With periodic receipt of pictures of the meals provided, and raising its notes whenever it deems necessary to the concerned company that owns the deal.