[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 09, 2023]Fu Zhenghua, former executive vice minister of the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China, has been sentenced to death with a reprieve. A few days ago, some details of Fu Zhenghua’s case were exposed. He was accused of “attaching” to Sun Lijun in a rare way in order to climb to a high position.

From January 7th to 10th, the CCP’s official anti-corruption feature film was broadcast on CCTV. Fu Zhenghua, the former deputy director of the Social and Legal Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, appeared on the 7th to “confess” and exposed the relationship between Fu Zhenghua and Sun Lijun.

The feature film stated that in 2008, Fu Zhenghua met Sun Lijun, then deputy director of the General Office of the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China, during his tenure at the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau. Fu Zhenghua felt that Sun Lijun held an important position at a young age, which was the upper-level relationship he was eager to make; and Sun Lijun just arrived in Beijing, and was also looking for members of the “small circle”, so the two hit it off, and Fu Zhenghua became the leader of Sun Lijun’s political group. important members.

Fu Zhenghua admitted in front of the camera, “It is true that I obey his orders. In politics, he also does his best to recommend and do work. This is actually a mutual use in politics.”

From 2010 to 2017, after being “promoted” by Sun Lijun, Fu Zhenghua was successively promoted to be the director of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau, a member of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Public Security, and deputy minister.

According to the feature film, the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau was in charge of many important projects at that time. Sun Lijun was not a member of the special case team, but he frequently attended meetings. Sign and approve important matters, and even hand over the submitted materials to Sun Changed for review and approval.

In addition, Fu Zhenghua is seriously corrupt. According to the feature film, from 2005 to 2021, Fu Zhenghua received 117 million yuan in property, of which more than 80% occurred after the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. A villa he took over from his boss in Beijing is worth tens of millions. Several of his relatives also profited from his power.

Fu Zhenghua also illegally occupied many houses and office buildings for a long time, and occupied a courtyard house of more than 700 square meters in the center of Beijing for a long time. The working site and the subordinate unit hotel occupy six houses with an area of ​​up to 1300 square meters.

Fu Zhenghua has served in the public security system of the Communist Party of China for a long time. He has successively served as the director of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau and the deputy secretary of the Political and Legal Committee. He joined the Ministry of Public Security in January 2015. The director of the “610” Office, he served as the executive vice minister of the Ministry of Public Security in May 2016, the minister of the Ministry of Justice in March 2018, and transferred to the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in May 2020.

On October 2, 2021, Fu Zhenghua, former deputy director of the Social and Legal Affairs Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, was investigated in office. On September 22, 2022, Fu Zhenghua was sentenced to death with a reprieve and imprisoned for life.

Fu Zhenghua is accused of being a member of the “Sun Lijun political group”. This case is regarded by the CCP as the most serious political case since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The officials involved are all senior officials in the political and legal system above the vice-ministerial level.

In addition to Fu Zhenghua, the other two sentenced to death with a reprieve are Sun Lijun, former deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China, and Wang Like, former secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of Jiangsu Province.

The Sun Lijun political group is also accused of being an anti-Xi group, and its members and background figures are all Jiang faction backbones.

Dr. Wang Youqun, former member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and the secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, Dr. Wang Youqun, once wrote in The Epoch Times that the reason why the “Sun Lijun political group” dared to oppose Xi was because Sun Lijun’s backstage boss was the former secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Communist Party of China, Meng Jianzhu. Zeng Qinghong, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and Vice President of the State, and Jiang Zemin, the former leader of the Communist Party of China.

In addition, Fu Zhenghua, former director of the Beijing Public Security Bureau, deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security, deputy head of the central “610” leading group, director of the central “610” office, and minister of justice, is not only an important member of the CCP and Jiang Zemin’s regime in persecuting Falun Gong, He is also the behind-the-scenes planner and commander of various persecution crimes, and must be responsible for various persecution crimes against Falun Gong that occurred during his term of office.

According to reports from Overseas Minghui.com, in January 2022, overseas Falun Gong practitioners reported Fu Zhenghua’s personal background and records of persecuting Falun Gong to the governments of 29 countries, asking governments to impose sanctions on Fu Zhenghua and his family members in accordance with the law, including refusing to issue visas and freezing assets. .

(Comprehensive report by reporter Hong Yu/Editor in charge: Li Quan)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2023/01/09/a103620772.html