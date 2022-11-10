Source title: Details of risk points involved in a new case of new crown infection in Beijing Xicheng announced

Just now, the Beijing Xicheng District Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that from 15:00 on November 9 to 15:00 on the 10th, 1 new person infected with the new coronary pneumonia virus was added in Xicheng District. For the isolation and observation personnel, they have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment. Infected person: Currently living in No. 97 Xibianmennei Street, Xicheng District, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10. The risk points involved are as follows: November 5 7:30, the thermal station of Jiangong Printing Factory (No. 3 Nanlishi Road); 8:30, Nucleic acid sampling point on Fuchengmenwai Street (north of Building 38, Nanlishi Road); 8:39-8:44, Golden Life Supermarket (No. 8, Nanyingfang Road); 11:50-11:54, Golden Life Supermarket (No. 8 B, Nanyingfang Road).

Just now, the Beijing Xicheng District Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that from 15:00 on November 9 to 15:00 on the 10th, 1 new person infected with the new coronary pneumonia virus was added in Xicheng District. For the isolation and observation personnel, they have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment.

Infected person: Currently living in No. 97 Xibianmennei Street, Xicheng District, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

The risk points involved are as follows:

November 5

7:30, the thermal station of Jiangong Printing Factory (No. 3 Nanlishi Road);

8:30, Nucleic acid sampling point on Fuchengmenwai Street (north of Building 38, Nanlishi Road);

8:39-8:44, Golden Life Supermarket (No. 8, Nanyingfang Road);

11:50-11:54, Golden Life Supermarket (No. 8 B, Nanyingfang Road).