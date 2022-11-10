Home News Details of risk points involved in 1 new case of new crown infection in Beijing Xicheng announced – Xinhua English.news.cn
News

Details of risk points involved in 1 new case of new crown infection in Beijing Xicheng announced – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

Source title: Details of risk points involved in a new case of new crown infection in Beijing Xicheng announced

Just now, the Beijing Xicheng District Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that from 15:00 on November 9 to 15:00 on the 10th, 1 new person infected with the new coronary pneumonia virus was added in Xicheng District. For the isolation and observation personnel, they have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment.

Infected person: Currently living in No. 97 Xibianmennei Street, Xicheng District, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

The risk points involved are as follows:

November 5

7:30, the thermal station of Jiangong Printing Factory (No. 3 Nanlishi Road);

8:30, Nucleic acid sampling point on Fuchengmenwai Street (north of Building 38, Nanlishi Road);

8:39-8:44, Golden Life Supermarket (No. 8, Nanyingfang Road);

11:50-11:54, Golden Life Supermarket (No. 8 B, Nanyingfang Road).

See also  From 0-6 o'clock on October 7, Hangzhou added 1 new case of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus | Regional nucleic acid testing was carried out in the two streets of Hangzhou | Hangzhou City | Epidemic | Asymptomatic infection_Sina News

You may also like

Refugees, nine Pakistanis from Humanity One arrived in...

Migrants, the Ocean Viking will land in Toulon...

Open country park camping, is Changsha ready? –...

Hit by a car while walking, transported by...

Shanghai Qingpu Fire Protection (08115) released the first...

Senate, De Carlo chairman of the Industry and...

Alessia Piperno’s odyssey ends: released, soon in Italy

In the strongholds of the Este family –...

The details of the Shaanxi mega murder exposed...

Pont-Saint-Martin, to Jacopo and Simona the bar of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy