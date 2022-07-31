[NTDTV, Beijing time, July 31, 2022]The Sichuan police murder case ended with the suspect jumping off a cliff and committing suicide. It is reported that the policeman involved in the incident, Li Mou, committed suicide after talking with his lover about breaking up, wounding 2 people and killing 3 people.

On the afternoon of July 30, the body of Li Mou, a police officer from Muchuan County, Sichuan Province, who murdered with a gun, was found and committed suicide by jumping off a cliff.

On the same day, the Sichuan Leshan Public Security Bureau confirmed that after investigation, autopsy examination and DNA comparison, the male body found in the mountains of Huangdan Town, Muchuan County was a 36-year-old policeman from Muchuan County, Li, who met the characteristics of a high-fall death.

On July 26, Lee shot and wounded 2 people and killed 3 people and then fled into hiding. Due to Li’s police status and the murder of a gun, the case attracted public attention. The official downplayed the handling. The police’s initial report on the case did not mention that Li was a policeman.

After the incident, some netizens revealed that the shooting was caused by emotional disputes. Li first shot a man and a woman. The woman Yang was his lover, and the two had some money exchanges.

CCTV quoted the local police as saying that in July this year, Yang proposed to break up with Li, and agreed to discuss the breakup in Li’s rental house on July 26, the day of the incident.

On the same day, Li Mou shot Yang Mou and her cousin who came with her in the rental house. According to official reports, one of the injured is not life-threatening, and the other is still being rescued.

After Li shot his lover Yang, he immediately drove to Huangdan Town, Muchuan County, Yang’s hometown. He took Yang’s two children from his grandfather’s house to his grandfather’s and his grandmother’s house, and killed the two children. The grandfather of the child who came to hear the news was also killed by Li and set the house on fire.

A local villager said that they called the police when they found the house on fire. Firefighters found three bodies at the scene. The police later found the guns and bullets that Li committed the crime at the scene.

After the murder, Li escaped by car, abandoned the car at the foot of a mountain in Huangdan Town, and fled into the deep mountain.

The authorities offered a reward of 100,000 yuan for the arrest of Li, and at the same time dispatched 5,000 police and militiamen, and sent drones and police dogs to search the mountains.

On the fifth day of the search, Lee’s body was found in the mountains, and he had jumped off a cliff to his death. A volunteer who participated in the search said, “(Li) committed suicide by jumping off a cliff. The location is near Luoyan Village, Huangdan Town. The official announcement shall prevail.”



