Details of the state of health of Defense Minister Iván Velásquez

Likewise, the health center reported that it will continue to provide comprehensive care and accompaniment to the official so that progress can be made in his optimal recovery after the series of treatments to improve his state of health.

It should be remembered that the minister had orders from the Defense Minister to move to Arauca after the tense public order situation in that region of the country after the car bombing attack last week.

Gustavo Petro commented on the car bomb in Arauca:

For Gustavo Petro, this fact was “reprehensible”, for which reason he has already sent a delegation to handle this very delicate matter in Arauca, which disturbs public order in this area of ​​the country, when it is so close to the regional elections, in addition to wanting to seek dialogue with the armed actors.

“Reprehensible attack on the road between Arauca and Casanare. Several soldiers were injured. I have asked the Ministry of Defense to go immediately to the department and personally attend to this fact. We will not tolerate more events that cause anxiety to the population,” Petro said on Twitter.

