Home » Details of the state of health of Defense Minister Iván Velásquez
News

Details of the state of health of Defense Minister Iván Velásquez

by admin
Details of the state of health of Defense Minister Iván Velásquez

Likewise, the health center reported that it will continue to provide comprehensive care and accompaniment to the official so that progress can be made in his optimal recovery after the series of treatments to improve his state of health.

It should be remembered that the minister had orders from the Defense Minister to move to Arauca after the tense public order situation in that region of the country after the car bombing attack last week.

Gustavo Petro commented on the car bomb in Arauca:

For Gustavo Petro, this fact was “reprehensible”, for which reason he has already sent a delegation to handle this very delicate matter in Arauca, which disturbs public order in this area of ​​the country, when it is so close to the regional elections, in addition to wanting to seek dialogue with the armed actors.

Also: Elections 2023 How long is the deadline for the registration of candidates?

“Reprehensible attack on the road between Arauca and Casanare. Several soldiers were injured. I have asked the Ministry of Defense to go immediately to the department and personally attend to this fact. We will not tolerate more events that cause anxiety to the population,” Petro said on Twitter.

See also  Taiwan church shooting in California: Five questions behind 'politically motivated vendetta' - BBC News

You may also like

Mayor Huang Fang Urges Faster Progress and Improved...

Effective against wasps: The best tips against the...

Sunday faces Germany

Fire on the holiday island of Rhodes: how...

The threat of petroleum dealers worked, the decision...

Increase in malnutrition of children under five in...

The Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s...

Less sales and profits: shock for Bayer shareholders:...

Messi worried about the performance of Inter Miami...

Get Ready to Savor: Over 500 New York...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy