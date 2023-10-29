Detained in Neiva to serve a 10-year prison sentence

The Police captured a man wanted by justice for crimes of conspiracy and drug trafficking.

In a successful operation framed in the 360 ​​Security Shock Plan, the National Police carried out the capture of a person with an outstanding court order.

The event took place in the settlement sector Villa Ferry de Neivawhere CAI agents Santa Rosawhile carrying out patrol work, managed to arrest Lucinio García Garzón, 54 years old.

At the time of verifying his documentation, it was found that García Garzón was being required by the authorities. There is an arrest warrant for him for crimes related to Conspiracy to Crime and Trafficking, Manufacturing or Possession of Narcotic Drugs.

The captured man has been placed at the disposal of the competent authorities to serve a sentence of 10 years and 8 months in prison for the aforementioned crimes.

The Neiva Metropolitan Police urges the community to report any suspicious or irregular activity through the emergency line 123 or by contacting the patrol of the nearest quadrant, in order to continue working for tranquility and peaceful coexistence in the region.

