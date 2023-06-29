Detect energy fraud in Pueblo Bello

The company Afinia detected an energy fraud through fraudulent connections in the municipality of Pueblo Bello, Cesar.

Jorge Rivero Cuadro, manager of Afinia in Cesar, stated that unauthorized manipulation of the network and the illegal connection of elements to the electrical infrastructure affect the reliability of the system and the service that communities receive.

In this sense, within the technical inspection work carried out by the Energy Control area, two transformers illegally connected to the distribution network were identified in Pueblo Bello.

One of the installed transformers had a capacity of 25 kva and supplied energy to the Banco Agrario facilities; while the second equipment had a capacity of 75 kva and fed IPS Wintukwa. The illegal connection of these transformers represents for Afinia energy losses corresponding to 4,500 Kwh/month, equivalent to $3,825,000 monthly.

The entity indicated that to report these cases anonymously, the company has enabled the following service channels: lines 605 – 650 21 20 and 01 8000 919191, typing option 3 and later, option 5. Reports can also be made at the application for mobile devices Afiniapp or before the competent authorities.

