The authorities are investigating the reasons why the capture of a person in the municipality of Guachené, north of Cauca, led to a riot.

As reported by the commander of the Cauca Police, Colonel Ricardo Archila, the events initially occurred in the village of Cinco y Seis, San José sector of this town.

The officer explained that a person was captured in this village for illegally carrying weapons as part of a control procedure.

This operation caused the people who were in the place to try to avoid the procedure and attack the police vehicles.

Transfer

Faced with this situation, the colonel reported that the man was transferred to the Police facilities in the urban area of ​​Guachené, but they were attacked again by unknown persons who threw blunt objects at the police station.

Archila stated that when they were dispersed, the demonstrators attacked the municipal Mayor’s Office, causing damage to the windows.

Likewise, several vehicles were affected and three citizens were apparently injured with a firearm and were transferred to a care center in Caloto but shortly after they were discharged.

Colonel Archila added that “an internal disciplinary investigation has already begun to determine if a bad procedure was presented or if there were actions outside those established by the uniformed officers.”

The officer explained that the detainee was made available to the Attorney General’s Office.

Photo: Municipality of Guachené

Comments