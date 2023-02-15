Home News Detention caused riot in Guachené
News

Detention caused riot in Guachené

by admin
Detention caused riot in Guachené

The authorities are investigating the reasons why the capture of a person in the municipality of Guachené, north of Cauca, led to a riot.

As reported by the commander of the Cauca Police, Colonel Ricardo Archila, the events initially occurred in the village of Cinco y Seis, San José sector of this town.

The officer explained that a person was captured in this village for illegally carrying weapons as part of a control procedure.

This operation caused the people who were in the place to try to avoid the procedure and attack the police vehicles.

Transfer

Faced with this situation, the colonel reported that the man was transferred to the Police facilities in the urban area of ​​Guachené, but they were attacked again by unknown persons who threw blunt objects at the police station.

Archila stated that when they were dispersed, the demonstrators attacked the municipal Mayor’s Office, causing damage to the windows.

Likewise, several vehicles were affected and three citizens were apparently injured with a firearm and were transferred to a care center in Caloto but shortly after they were discharged.

Colonel Archila added that “an internal disciplinary investigation has already begun to determine if a bad procedure was presented or if there were actions outside those established by the uniformed officers.”

The officer explained that the detainee was made available to the Attorney General’s Office.

Photo: Municipality of Guachené

Comments

See also  Bollengo, in motion on the begonias: the vandals destroy the flowerbed of the rotunda

You may also like

Leukemia remains the leading cause of death in...

The ‘crazy’ does not go away! Strong breezes...

The opposition in Neiva marches normally

Several Major Issues in Current Economic Work- Qiushi.com

Japan suspects that Chinese balloons flew over its...

The scene of a man stabbing a woman...

Former President Samper visits Quibdó

Attorney General Urges Maintaining Police Presence at Airports

Army confirms kidnapping of military in Arauquita, would...

Wang Xiaohui attended and delivered a speech at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy